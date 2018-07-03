IoT startup Ayla Networks seeking IPO in US in 2019

IoT (Internet of Things) startup Ayla Networks has posted exponential revenue growths since 2015 and is seeking an initial public offering (IPO) in the US within two years after acquiring US$130 million in new investment funds in 2017, according to Philip Chang, co-founder of the US-based IoT specialist and its VP/general manager of Greater China.

At the recently-held Taiwan Conference 2018, Chang said Ayla now maintains footholds in Shenzhen of China and Taipei's Neihu District, in addition to its headquarters in Silicon Valley. This has allowed the company to build competitive advantages by leveraging the market in the US, production in China, and good work ethic and respect for intellectual properties in Taipei.

Chang said Ayla hopes to expand its Taipei workforce to over 30 employees by the end of 2018 from less than 10 initially. "Basically, we are now competing with Google and Amazon in vying for enterprise software talent," he stressed.

IoT is still at an infant stage of development, but with wide applications such as transportation, factories, households, medical equipment and geriatrics care. In these fields, every user will contact 20 devices powered by IoT chips, compared to only two for smartphone users, so the growth space for IoT applications will remain very huge in the future, Chang elaborated.

Rising IoT demand for telecom operators

Chang sees rising demand for IoT solutions from telecom operators, as only they can be licensed to launch NB-IoT services. He indicated that licensed operators are racing to build "device management layers" to cover all possible intelligent daily utility systems such as smart gas, power and water meters.

In carrying out combined applications of AI and IoT, Ayla is collaborating with its strategic partner Kneron, also based in the US, with one responsible for software supporting operations from cloud to edge and devices, as well as data analysis, and the other for edge AI solutions and neural processing unit (NPU) for machine learning, thus jointly providing comprehensive IoT solutions, according to Chang.

Chang disclosed that among Ayla's IoT solutions is a predictive maintenance solution, now well adopted by the firm's customers in Japan, including the largest supplier of automatic vending machines and a major maker of beverage products there. The company now has many major customers around the world, including Johnson Control, BestBuey in the US, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Toshiba, Rinnai, and Fuji Electric in Japan, as well as Haier, Hisense, Skyworth, and Midea, among others.

Chang said IoT R&D is a marathon journey, noting that since its inception eight years ago, Ayla has been dedicated to serving makers of household electrical appliances and smart home living products, effectively helping enterprises enhance resources control and boost operating efficiency and profitability.