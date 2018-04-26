IC test, analysis players to gain from thriving IoT sector

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Thanks to the booming development of IoT (Internet of Things) devices and applications, Taiwan-based specialists in semiconductor materials analysis, IC test and verification services, including Integrated Service Technology (iST), Sporton International and Materials Analysis Technology (MA-tek), are optimistic that their service orders from IoT chipmakers and packagers will pick up quarter by quarter throughout 2018, according to industry sources.

Among them, iST will continue to ramp up capacities to meet increasing orders from major international clients. To enhance its service capabilities, iST inked a cooperation pact with UL in February 2018 to develop high-speed wired signal transmission technologies associated with HDMI, MHL, DisplayPort and USB. In March, it also signed a cooperation memorandum with German-based Dekra to jointly test and certify Wi-Fi systems for IoT devices. The company expects the cooperation synergies to gradually surface in the following quarters.

Dedicated to wireless communication test and certification services, Sporton is now capable of conducting tests and certification for clients based on the latest 5G NR specs, 802.11ax specs, and the criteria set by the Bureau of Indian Standards on shipments to India.

Sporton has become the first laboratory in the world to successfully complete product testing and certification of narrow-band terminal equipment based on the recently published PLMN11 telecommunication inspection requirement. The company can give efficient test and certification support to customers to help them launch IoT devices with LTE-Cat1 or NB-IoT capabilities.

Industry sources said that the volume production of 7nm process at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is accompanied by strong demand for advanced materials analysis, providing good business opportunities for both iST and MA-tek.

Seen as the extension of edge computing and IoT concepts, smart speakers, automotive electronics, smart household electric appliances, smart factories, as well as various sensors will all need wired or wireless connections, generating fresh niche chip markets for startups. This in turn will bring new orders for IC testing and certification laboratories, the sources indicated.