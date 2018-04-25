Winbond 1Q18 profits more than double

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Winbond Electronics, a supplier of specialty DRAM and flash memory, has reported net profits surged 118% from a year earlier to NT$1.57 billion (US$53.1 million) in the first quarter of 2018. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.40.

Winbond posted revenues of NT$12.16 billion in the first quarter, up 16.6% compared to the same period in 2017.

Winbond's net profits and revenues for the first quarter represented decreases of about 12% and 7.9%, respectively, on quarter. The company's gross margin came to 37.67% in the first quarter of 2018, down 0.13pp sequentially but up 9pp from a year earlier.

In addition, Winbond's board of directors has approved a plan to issue up to NT$10 billion in secured corporate bonds. Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to fund the company's capex, repay bank loans and enhance its working capital.