Bits + chips
Winbond 1Q18 profits more than double
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Wednesday 25 April 2018

Winbond Electronics, a supplier of specialty DRAM and flash memory, has reported net profits surged 118% from a year earlier to NT$1.57 billion (US$53.1 million) in the first quarter of 2018. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.40.

Winbond posted revenues of NT$12.16 billion in the first quarter, up 16.6% compared to the same period in 2017.

Winbond's net profits and revenues for the first quarter represented decreases of about 12% and 7.9%, respectively, on quarter. The company's gross margin came to 37.67% in the first quarter of 2018, down 0.13pp sequentially but up 9pp from a year earlier.

In addition, Winbond's board of directors has approved a plan to issue up to NT$10 billion in secured corporate bonds. Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to fund the company's capex, repay bank loans and enhance its working capital.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.