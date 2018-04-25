TeraPower expecting car-use chip probing orders from Japan IDMs

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

TeraPower Technology, a re-invested chip probing affiliate of Taiwan's memory backend service specialist Powertech Technology (PTI), is actively tapping into the automotive electronics segment and may land orders from Japan IDMs keen on developing car electronics chips, according to supply chain sources.

The sources said that TeraPower is expected to soon receive orders from Japan's Renesas Electronics for probing car-use logic ICs, as the latter is a close business partner of PTI and is aggressively proceeding with deployments in automotive electronics.

As PTI has also maintained a good partnership with Toshiba, TeraPower also stands a good chance of winning orders from the Japan IDM for automotive chip probing.

PTI chairman DK Tsai said that he is optimistic about revenue and profit prospects for the re-invested affiliate in 2018, adding that TeraPower will not rule out capacity expansion to handle the additional automotive chip probing business starting in the third quarter of the year.

PTI president JY Hong also noted that many of the group's clients are moving to join the automotive electronics segment, which usually provides stable prices and high profit growth, including MCUs, auto camera lenses, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

PTI is enhancing logic IC packaging and testing businesses and enforces a clear division of labor with its re-invested affiliate Greatek Electronics. While PTI is moving to focus on backend services for high-end logic ICs such as high-performance computing (HPC) chips, Greatek is dedicated to handling large-size orders from major IDMs for packaging and testing MCU and ADAS chips.