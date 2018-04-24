Win Semi looks to double-digit revenue growth in 2Q18

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors expects to post double-digit on-year revenue growth in the second quarter of 2018.

Win Semi's revenues for the second quarter will likely register a low single-digit sequential increase, said the company, adding that gross margin will be around the level reached in the prior quarter.

Win Semi posted revenues of NT$4.46 billion (US$150.7 million) for the first quarter of 2018, down 20% sequentially but up 36% on year. Gross margin reached 34.1%, down 4.2% from the prior quarter and 5.6pp from the same period in 2017.

Win Semi generated operating profits of NT$1.04 billion in the first quarter of 2018, down 36% on quarter but up 42% from a year earlier. The company reported net profits of NT$730 million in the first quarter, down 45% sequentially but up 47% from the same period in 2017. EPS came to NT$1.74 compared with NT$3.31 in the prior quarter and NT$1.23 in first-quarter 2017.

Win Semi's capacity utilization rate slid to 85% in the first quarter, while sales of its 3D sensing components fell to account for 19% of company revenues from 31% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Both factors led to the gross margin decreases in the first quarter, according to the company.

Win Semi indicated uncertainty has surfaced in smartphone demand. About 80% of the company's revenues are generated from smartphone-related chips. Nevertheless, Win Semi remains optimistic about VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) components demand for 3D sensing modules.

"On the back of the future development of 5G, demand for RF components will materially increase and the technologies for GaAs and GaN will play important roles. We have taken a lead in these technologies and are very confident toward future growth," Win Semi noted.

Win Semi also disclosed its capex plan for 2018 will be between NT$7 billion and NT$8 billion - higher than the level in previous years. Capex in the first quarter of 2018 already exceeded those in the first two quarters of 2017, the company said.

Win Semi added the company will expand its production capacity at a gradual pace starting the second quarter. The company expects to expand production capacity by around 7,000 6-inch wafers a month in 2018 which will be added to the current monthly level of about 290,000 units.