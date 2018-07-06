Win Semi 2Q18 revenues meet guidance

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors saw its second-quarter revenues increase 2.3% sequentially to NT$4.57 billion (US$149.5 million) which met its guidance of a low single-digit sequential increase.

Win Semi reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.54 billion for June 2018, up 19.4% on year and 0.8% sequentially. Revenues totaled NT$9.03 billion for the first half of 2018, rising 27.5% from a year earlier.

Win Semi's diverse customers engaged in the radio-frequency IC and power amplifier markets will allow the GaAs foundry to report steady revenue growth in the third quarter, despite growing uncertainty over demand for smartphones, according to market watchers.

In addition, Win Semi's entry into the supply chain for the upcoming iPhone models through providing an IDM firm VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) components for 3D sensing modules is another positive factor behind market watchers' general optimism about the GaAs foundry's performance in the second half of 2018.

Win Semi has declined to comment on the outlook given by market watchers, and said it also does not comment on specific customers and orders.

Visual Photonics Epitaxy Company (VPEC), which supplies epitaxial wafers to Win Semi, has posted June revenues slid 9.1% on month to NT$173 million. VPEC's cumulative 2018 revenues through June amounted to NT$1.12 billion, rising 5.5% on year.

VPEC is also among Taiwan-based VCSEL device providers, and is expected to enjoy a boom in demand for VCSEL-based 3D sensor modules for smartphones and other applications in 2019 and 2020, according to market watchers.