HKC unveils plan for 11G LCD fab in China

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

China-based Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics will invest CNY40 billion (US$6.37 billion) to establish a 11G LCD fab in Zhengzhou, China focusing on production of 65- to 150-inch 4K/8K panels.

The investment plan was unveiled in a signing ceremony held by the local government in Zhengzhou recently.

The global LCD panel industry has entered the 10.5/11G era with BOE Technology kicking off volume production at its first 10.5G line in March 2018. Although still facing learning curves and yield rate issues, BOE is expected to become the top supplier of 65- and 75-inch TV panels by 2019, according to industry sources.

More 10.5/11G lines are to come online in 2019 and beyond, including a 11G line of China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), a 10.5G line of Foxconn Electronics and HKC's new 11G fab.

CSOT's 11G fab is slated for volume production in March 2019 with a production capacity of 90,000 glass substrates a month focusing on 43-, 65- and 75-inch TV panels.

Foxconn's 10.5G line in Guangzhou, China is also expected to kick off commercial production in 2019 and is also likely to focus its production on 65- and 75-inch 8K IGZO panels.

Including HKC's new 11G fab, the production of 65- and 75-inch panels will become the mainstream products in three years, commented the sources.

Global shipments of 65-inch TV panels currently stand at one million units a month, with LG Display, Samsung Display, AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux being the major suppliers. Meanwhile, shipments of 75-inch panels reach about 150,000 units a month, mostly coming from makers in Korea and Taiwan.

In the TV market, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Sony were the top-three vendors of 65-inch TVs in 2017. Samsung and LG aim to ship 4.5 million and 2.1 million 65-inch TVs, respectively, in 2018, up from three million and 1.2 million units shipped a year earlier, noted the sources.

Meanwhile, Samsung and Sony also led in the 75-inch TV segment in 2017.