More panel makers stepping into gaming monitor market

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

More flat panel makers, including LG Display, Innolux and BOE Technology, are enhancing their deployments in the gaming monitor panel sector to cash in on the booming gaming industry, according to industry sources.

AU Optronics (AUO) served as the top supplier of gaming monitor panels in 2017 with related shipments reaching 1.8 million units for clients including Asustek Computer, Acer, BenQ, ViewSonic, AOC and Philips, said the sources.

Samsung Display ranked second with shipments totaling one million units in 2017, with clients including Samsung Electronics, AOC, Philips and Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics. Additionally, Samsung Display's shipments were driven by curved gaming monitor panels which carry high price/performance ratios.

But there will be new competitors in 2018, with BOE ready to roll out 31.5-inch gaming monitor panels and Innolux planning to begin volume production of gaming panels in 23.8-, 27- and 31.5-inch sizes in the second half of 2018, the sources indicated.

On the other hand, LG Display has begun volume production of 34-inch 21:9 gaming panels with plans to also roll out 27-inch models in the third quarter of 2018.

Combined efforts by panel makers will push global shipments of gaming monitor panels to 5.5 million units in 2018, up from 3.7 million units seen a year earlier, according to an industry estimate.

Meanwhile, the global gaming industry will also continue to expand in 2018, with shipments of gaming monitors likely to reach 3.5-4 million units in the year, an increase of 40% from a year earlier, said the sources.

In the China market alone, shipments of gaming monitors are expected to reach 250,000 units in the first quarter of 2018, a 6.1-fold increase from a year earlier period, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

More panel makers are eyeing the lucrative gaming monitor market

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2018