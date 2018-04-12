Uncertainty grows over large-size LCD TV panel prices

Chen Po-chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The price trend of large-size LCD TV panels has become increasingly uncertain recently, with some observers believing that quotes for such products will rise soon due to a low yield rate at BOE Technology's newly inaugurated 10.5G line, and others claiming the prices are still facing downward pressure as more 8.5G and 8.6G lines in China are coming online.

The yield rate of BOE's 10.5G line has become a focus recently as a low yield rate will mean the supply of large-size TV panels will increase at a slow pace, therefore helping to curb the downward spiral of panel prices.

Despite persisting market speculations indicating a low yield rate at its 10.5G line in Hefei, BOE has claimed that the 10.5G line has been operating smoothly with a yield rate already reaching over 70%.

But a more decisive factor affecting the price trend of large-size LCD TV panels will be the availability of new capacities from other China-based flat panel makers, including CEC-Panda LCD Technology, Caihong Optoelectronics Technology and Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics, said the sources.

While HKC has kicked off operation of its 8.6G line in Chongqing, CEC-Panda and Caihong are scheduled to push their 8.6G lines into operations in the first half of 2018.

CEC-Panda's 8.6G line in Chengdu will focus on 50-inch TV panels initially and to ramp up the ratio of 58-inch panels gradually, indicated the sources, adding that the 8.6G fab also plans to roll out 65- and 32-inch panels via mixed cutting process in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Caihong's 8.6G fab will also focus on 50-inch panels initially and will add 58-, 65- and 70-inch models into its portfolios in the second half of 2018.

Prices of TV panels have continued to fall recently. According to a Korea-based ET News report, the price of 4K 65-inch panels slid 6.6% on average from March to early April, while those for 55-, 50- and 43-inch UHD panels dropped by 1.6%, 4.6% and 4.5%, respectively.