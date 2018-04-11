Quanta reports steady performance in March

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Quanta Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$71.85 billion (US$2.45 billion) for March, up 11.75% on month, but down 2.65% on year with consolidated revenues for the first quarter slipping 3.1% on year to come to NT$220.93 billion.

Quanta pointed out that first-quarter 2018 was the traditional slow season for the notebook market and the company expects its operation in the second quarter to perform better than in the first with increasing notebook shipments. For 2018 Quanta expects its notebook shipments to stay flat on year, while its cloud server shipments will maintain a double-digit percentage growth.

As for Quanta's declining on-year revenue performance in March, some market watchers pointed out that it was because the company's revenues in March 2017 were strongly driven by Apple's orders for its new MacBook Pro devices.

Quanta shipped 3.7 million notebooks in March 2018, up 54.16% from February's 2.4 million units. Since the company's revenues only had an on-month growth of 11.75%, most of the shipments in the month were for the entry-level segment, the market watchers noted.

Since Apple is expected to unveil a new MacBook product in the near future, the market watchers believe the orders will benefit Quanta's upcoming revenues.

Quanta expects its notebook shipments in April to slip on month, but will have a chance to achieve a double-digit percentage growth sequentially in the second quarter. In addition to the notebook and server businesses, the market watchers also expect Quanta to become the sole supplier of Apple's augmented reality (AR) glasses, but related orders are unlikely to start contributing income until 2019.

Quanta Computer: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2017 - Mar 2018 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-18 71,850 11.8% (2.7%) 220,928 (3.1%) Feb-18 64,294 (24.2%) (13.3%) 149,078 (3.3%) Jan-18 84,784 (2.3%) 6% 84,784 6% Dec-17 86,741 (8.4%) (17.4%) 1,021,382 14.3% Nov-17 94,711 (5.7%) 2.3% 934,641 18.5% Oct-17 100,466 1.5% 48.3% 839,930 20.6% Sep-17 98,980 8.5% 25.9% 739,464 17.6% Aug-17 91,243 6.2% 25.1% 640,484 16.4% Jul-17 85,960 (6.4%) 19.1% 549,241 15.1% Jun-17 91,865 23.6% 32.3% 463,281 14.4% May-17 74,310 7.4% 6.1% 371,416 10.7% Apr-17 69,190 (6.3%) 1.5% 297,106 11.9% Mar-17 73,809 (0.5%) (1.8%) 227,916 15.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018