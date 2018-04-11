Bits + chips
MediaTek 1Q18 revenues fall but meet guidance
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Wednesday 11 April 2018

MediaTek has reported revenues of NT$49.65 billion (US$1.7 billion) for the first quarter of 2018, down 17.8% sequentially and 11.5% on year. Nevertheless, revenues for the quarter were in line with the company's guidance given at end-January.

MediaTek posted March revenues of NT$20.11 billion, up 58.2% sequentially and hitting a four-month high.

MediaTek said previously shipments of its mobile SoCs would slide to 75-85 million units in the first quarter of 2018 from 110-120 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of seasonality.

Market watchers expect MediaTek to post sequential revenue growth in the second quarter, as demand from its China-based handset clients picks up. Robust sales of its Helio P60 series AI-capable SoC will be also driving the company's revenue growth during the quarter, the watchers indicated.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.