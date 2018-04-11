MediaTek 1Q18 revenues fall but meet guidance

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

MediaTek has reported revenues of NT$49.65 billion (US$1.7 billion) for the first quarter of 2018, down 17.8% sequentially and 11.5% on year. Nevertheless, revenues for the quarter were in line with the company's guidance given at end-January.

MediaTek posted March revenues of NT$20.11 billion, up 58.2% sequentially and hitting a four-month high.

MediaTek said previously shipments of its mobile SoCs would slide to 75-85 million units in the first quarter of 2018 from 110-120 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of seasonality.

Market watchers expect MediaTek to post sequential revenue growth in the second quarter, as demand from its China-based handset clients picks up. Robust sales of its Helio P60 series AI-capable SoC will be also driving the company's revenue growth during the quarter, the watchers indicated.