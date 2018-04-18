MediaTek chip shipments for smart voice devices to soar over 50% in 2018

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan IC designer MediaTek will see its 2018 chip shipments for smart voice assistant surge at least 50% from 2017 as it has secured stable orders from heavyweight clients such as Amazon, Google, Alibaba and Tencent, further consolidating its leadership in the market for such chips, according to industry sources.

Many other chipmakers are also rushing to launch in-house developed chipset solutions and platforms for smart speakers and other voice control devices. But MediaTek's solutions remain the top choice for newcomers to the smart voice device market, as it has much experience in providing chips to first-tier international brand customers. This has kept MediaTek busy utilizing all its IPs and AI engineers to meet the requirements of new-generation smart voice devices, the sources said.

At the moment, most chipmakers can mainly offer solutions to help customers boost the DSP (digital signal processing) performance, wired and wireless connection stability, power efficiency and price-performance ratios of their devices. But MediaTek's smart voice device chipset platform can extend AI technological applications horizontally and vertically to other mobile devices and household electrical appliances, thus sparing clients a lot of complicated development tasks and expenses. This is another major competitive advantage of MediaTek.

The sources continued that smart voice devices are emerging as a new starting point for AI (artificial intelligence) to enter the fields of smart homes, automotive electronics, IoT and other new-generation applications, prompting almost all the global major tech brands to develop the devices.

In this regard, Amazon's Alexa cloud-based voice service system takes the lead in the market, as it is applied to a comprehensive range of devices from the US tech giant and third-party device manufacturers. The system now features innovative surveillance and illumination applications and is available with smart voice interfaces in Japanese and German.