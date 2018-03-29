CHT ties up with Tata to offer cross-border IoT services

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) will team up with India-based Tata Communications to provide cross-border real time IoT services and technology support to enterprise clients, using Tata's global networks and cloud facilities as well as IoT platforms of the two companies, according to sources from CHT.

Being one of the major operators of submarine cable networks globally, Tata has expanded the coverage of its IoT platform and network services to more than 200 countries in cooperation with more than 600 mobile network operators, and the tie-up with Tata will enable Taiwan-based companies access to cross-border IoT services, said the sources.

Leveraging CHT's expertise it gained from the smart building, smart energy and smart traffic segments and its proficient in the use of NB-IoT and CAT-M1 technologies, the cooperation with Tata will enable CHT to offer the most comprehensive IoT solutions to business clients, claimed the sources.

After securing approval from Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) to issue up to three million IoT-enabled SIM cards in the second half of 2017, a total of 500,000 mobile devices embedded with CHT's IoT SIM cards have since then enrolled into CHT's IoT platform, with applications covering smart streetlamps, traffic monitoring, fleet management and energy saving.

CHT has secured a total of 800 enterprise and individual subscribers for its IoT services, expecting the subscriber numbers to reach 1,200 by year-end 2018. The IoT services also cover information security, cloud, big data and AI applications.

CHT gearing up for IoT services

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2018