CHT teams up with Samsung to launch 5CA services in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) will team up with Samsung Electronics to launch 5CA (carrier aggregation) services in Taiwan starting June, utilizing Samsung's Galaxy S9-series devices, according to a CHT announcement.

CHT is able to offer related 5CA services after it secured an additional frequency block under the 1800MHz frequency band and boosted the total upstream and downstream bandwidth of its 4G networks to 140MHz, CHT said.

Integrating 4x4 MIMO and 256QAM technologies, the 5CA will enable a download speed of up to 900Mbps on the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.

With next-generation smartphones coming in 2019 likely to support 14 data streams compared to 12 currently, the download speeds at the 5CA could be ramped up to 1.1Gbps, sources at CHT explained.

Through the collaborative efforts, Samsung expects sales of its Galaxy S9 devices in the Taiwan market to increase significantly.