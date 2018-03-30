Connector maker Concraft 2018 revenues to be driven by automotive components

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based connector maker Concraft Holding expects its revenues from the acoustic component business to grow 10-20% on year in 2018, while those from the automotive components may double and help sharply drive up its overall performance.

Currently, the company has a visibility of around three years for its automotive component orders, indicating its 2019 revenues will continue to enjoy surging growth. As for the optical component business, Concraft expects the product line to start contributing income at the end of the third quarter or in the fourth.

Concraft has obtained orders from the supply chains of car vendors in Japan, Germany and China.

For 2018, Concraft planned a capex of between NT$1-1.2 billion (US$34.09-40.91 million) and will keep the amounts at around NT$1.2 billion for the next three years to invest mainly in the developments of automotive and optical component products.

Concraft sees strong orders for automotive components

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2018