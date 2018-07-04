Concraft to acquire OBO

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Acoustic component maker Concraft Holding has announced to acquire a 57.76% shareholding in acoustic MEMS module maker OBO Pro.2 by a stock exchange.

Concraft will issue around 1.2 million new shares or a 1.11% stake to exchange for around 7.22 million OBO shares in an exchange rate of one Concraft unit for six OBO units.

The acquisition is schedule to close by October 1 and the new shares that Concraft will issue are estimated at around NT$350 million (US$11.42 million). Starting fourth-quarter 2018, Concraft will be able to recognize OBO's revenues into its financial results.

Concraft expects the combination of OBO's product design and MEMS technologies, and Concraft's manufacturing will allow the two to expand further into the market to find new clients and develop new products.

Since Concraft and OBO are seeing no overlap in terms of client groups, their clients will not be influenced much by the acquisition, Concraft noted.

Concraft had less than 40% of its revenues from acoustic components in the first quarter of 2018 and expects the percentage to stay at around 20-30% in 2018, slipping from 60% in 2017. However, the estimate is likely to be adjusted because of the OBO deal, some market watchers noted.

OBO achieved consolidated revenues of around NT$500 million in 2017 and has manufacturing plants in both China and Taiwan. Its clients include Quanta Computer, Lite-On, Foxconn, Wistron, Google, Casio, Classi-Tec, Jauch, Everyday Technology, Indeg, Sagitron, Pegatron, CTE Tech, Pioneer, Merry and LG, the market watchers said.