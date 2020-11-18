Concraft to ship components to European EV vendors

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Concraft Holding will begin shipping power supplies, sensors and other structural components to Europe-based electric vehicle (EV) vendos by year-end 2020, according to company chairman Lu Chao-sheng.

Concraft has extended production to components used in IC packaging and testing, as well as medical materials, and expects revenue contribution to begin in 2021, Lu said.

Electroacoustic components take up a large portion of Concraft's revenues currently, but it is seeking to reduce the proportion because the product line has seen competition mounting and prices declining, Lu explained.

Concraft posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.301 billion (US$44.7 million), gross margin of 30.13%, operating profit of NT$131.8 million and net profit of NT$65.9 million for third-quarter 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$3.161 billion, gross margin of 26.97%, operating loss of NT$10.3 million and net loss of NT$86.9 million for the first three quarters of 2020.

Electroacoustic components accounted for 75% of the third-quarter 2020 sum; EV-use structural components, 12%; structural components for optical devices, 9%; and connectors, 4%.

Concraft has reported consolidated revenues of NT$459.6 million for October, slipping 14.35% sequentially and 35.06% on year.

Concraft Holding chairman Lu Chao-sheng

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, November 2020