CPT, HannStar Display report mixed results for October
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Flat panel makers Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) and HannStar Display have reported mixed results for October, during which CPT saw sales decrease while HannStar's revenues went up.

CPT snapped up revenues of NT$3.074 billion (US$101.86 million) for October, down 6.6% on month and 8.7% on year. For the first 10 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$28.99 billion, decreasing 14.2% from a year earlier.

CPT's shipments of large-sized panels reached 262,000 units in October, up 72.8% on month and 213% on year. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels declined 22.5% on month and 38.9% on year to 20.06 million units.

HannStar Display reported revenues of NT$2.4 billion for October, up 12.9% on month but down 24.7% on year. HannStar saw its large-sized product shipments increase 34.8% sequentially to 190,000 units in October, while those of small- to medium-sized ones were up 16.4% to 41.81 million units.

Meanwhile, fellow company AU Optronics (AUO) expects demand for IT panels to decrease slightly in the latter half of the fourth quarter due to seasonality, while that for handset panels, particularly 18:9 all-screen displays, will remain brisk.

For the fourth quarter, AUO expects its shipments of large-sized panels to slip 1-5% sequentially, while small- to medium-sized panel shipments to fall 7-9% due to changes in product mix.

AUO is optimistic about 4Q17 outlook

AUO is optimistic about handset panel outlook in 4Q17.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

