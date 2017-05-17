Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers to ship 58.15 million large-size TFT-LCD panels in 2Q17

Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

Taiwan-based TFT-LCD panel makers will together ship 58.15 million large-size (9-inch and above) panels during the second quarter of 2017, increasing 3.4% on quarter but decreasing 0.4% on year and taking up 34.9% of global total, according to Digitimes Research.

In terms of application of large-size panels, LCD TVs will account for 30.0% of the shipments, notebooks for 33.6%, desktop monitors for 21.3%, 9-inch and above tablets for 11.9%, Digitimes Research indicated.

Innolux and AU Optronics produce large-size panels used in TVs, notebooks, desktop monitors and tablets, while HannStar Display and Chunghwa Picture Tubes only produce panels used in 9-inch and above tablets.

The four makers will ship 232.37 million large-size panels in 2017, growing 0.4% on year.