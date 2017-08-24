CPT to begin volume shipments of 18:9 smartphone panels in 4Q17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 24 August 2017]

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) will begin volume shipments of 18:9 all-screen smartphone panels in the fourth quarter of 2017, with the bulk of the production coming out from its plant in Longtan, northern Taiwan and a small portion from its China subsidiary, Fujian Hua Chia Cai, according to the company.

The company said it has delivered samples of its 18:9 panels to clients for verification, which will pave the way for commercial shipments in September and follow up by large-volume shipments in the fourth quarter.

The Fujian-based subsidiary commenced its operation in July with initial production focusing on 5- to 5.5-inch HD all-screen panels in small volume. The 6G fab has a capacity of 30,000 substrates.

CPT generated net profits of NT$1.156 billion (US$38.2 million) or NT$0.18 per share on revenues of NT$7.55 billion in the second quarter of 2017. EPS for the first half of 2017 reached NT$0.44.

CPT actively stepping into the all-screen smartphone market.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017