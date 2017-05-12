Taipei, Saturday, May 13, 2017 10:05 (GMT+8)
CPT nets NT$0.26 per share for 1Q17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$9.066 billion (US$298 million), gross margin of 31.99%, net operating profit of NT$1.255 billion, net profit of NT$1.697 billion and net EPS of NT$0.26.

CPT generated quarterly net profits consecutively since the second quarter of 2016 and suffered net losses for eight consecutive quarters preceding second-quarter 2016.

In the first quarter of 2017, CPT shipped 391,000 large-size panels and 81.09 million small- to medium-size units.

