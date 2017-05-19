Taipei, Saturday, May 20, 2017 05:45 (GMT+8)
Innolux nets EPS NT$1.61 for January-April period
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 19 May 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker Innolux has reported net profit of NT$4.162 billion (US$137.57 million) or NT$0.42 per share on consolidated revenues of NT$28.282 billion for April. For the first four months of 2017, net profits totaled NT$16.020 billion, which translated into an EPS of NT$1.61 for the four-month period.

The company expects shipments of its large-size display to increase 7-9% sequentially in the second quarter with their ASP to drop 1-3% on average. However, shipments of small- to medium-size panels will decline 7-9% on quarter but ASPs will climb 11-13%.

Based on its forecast, the company is expected to also see handsome profits in the second quarter, according to industry sources.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.55 to close at NT$13.45 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 19 session.

