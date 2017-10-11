Taipei, Thursday, October 12, 2017 03:06 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
CPT, HannStar Display report strong sequential revenue gains for 3Q17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

LCD panel makers Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) and HannStar Display both have disclosed significant revenue gains for the third quarter of 2017 despite a rather flat performance in September.

CPT posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.291 billion (US$108.39 million) for September, up 3.9% on month. However, revenues for the third quarter reached NT$9.303 billion, up 30% from the previous quarter. For year-to-date, revenues totaled NT$25.92 billion, increasing 17.7% on year.

CPT's shipments of large-size panels reached 151,000 units in September, up 40.4% on month and 82.8% on year. As for small- to medium-size panels, shipments totaled 25.9 million units, down 7% on month and 25.4% on year.

In the third quarter of 2017, shipments of small- to medium-size panels totaled 76.1 million units, increasing 4.18% from the previous quarter, CPT said.

HannStar Display saw its revenues decline 11.7% on month and 25.7% to NT$2.131 billion in September. Shipments of large-size pproducts reached 141,000 units in the month, up 100.9% sequentially. During the same month, shipments of small- to medium-size products totaled 35.92 million units, down 14.9% on month.

For the third quarter of 2017, HannStar revenues came to NT$6.658 billion, increasing 41% from the previous quarter. The company shipped 118 million units of small- to medium-size products in the third quarter, up 26.03% on quarter.

CPT and HannStar are expected to see their revenues continue to trend up sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017 as small- to medium-size product prices are also likely to move up in the quarter due to strong demand for all-screen panels from the smartphone sector, according to industry sources.

Realtime news

  • FET nets NT$2.64 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 10min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile nets NT$4.32 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 11min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom nets NT$3.89 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 12min ago

  • Synnex to set up first logistics center in Indonesia

    Before Going to Press | 6h 14min ago

  • Pegatron September revenues hit 23-month high

    Before Going to Press | 6h 16min ago

  • LCD TV panel prices to drop in October, says AVC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 51min ago

  • Asustek own-brand sales increase in September

    Before Going to Press | 7h 55min ago

  • Taiwan September export value hits record

    Before Going to Press | 7h 57min ago

  • Taiwan IC designers expected to rely on emerging markets for 4Q17 business growth

    Before Going to Press | 8h 1min ago

  • Himax reportedly supplies WLO chips for iPhone X face ID

    Before Going to Press | 8h 3min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link