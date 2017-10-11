CPT, HannStar Display report strong sequential revenue gains for 3Q17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

LCD panel makers Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) and HannStar Display both have disclosed significant revenue gains for the third quarter of 2017 despite a rather flat performance in September.

CPT posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.291 billion (US$108.39 million) for September, up 3.9% on month. However, revenues for the third quarter reached NT$9.303 billion, up 30% from the previous quarter. For year-to-date, revenues totaled NT$25.92 billion, increasing 17.7% on year.

CPT's shipments of large-size panels reached 151,000 units in September, up 40.4% on month and 82.8% on year. As for small- to medium-size panels, shipments totaled 25.9 million units, down 7% on month and 25.4% on year.

In the third quarter of 2017, shipments of small- to medium-size panels totaled 76.1 million units, increasing 4.18% from the previous quarter, CPT said.

HannStar Display saw its revenues decline 11.7% on month and 25.7% to NT$2.131 billion in September. Shipments of large-size pproducts reached 141,000 units in the month, up 100.9% sequentially. During the same month, shipments of small- to medium-size products totaled 35.92 million units, down 14.9% on month.

For the third quarter of 2017, HannStar revenues came to NT$6.658 billion, increasing 41% from the previous quarter. The company shipped 118 million units of small- to medium-size products in the third quarter, up 26.03% on quarter.

CPT and HannStar are expected to see their revenues continue to trend up sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017 as small- to medium-size product prices are also likely to move up in the quarter due to strong demand for all-screen panels from the smartphone sector, according to industry sources.