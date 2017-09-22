Taipei, Friday, September 22, 2017 20:53 (GMT+8)
CPT reports tight supply for all-screen smartphone panels
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Chunghwa Picture Tubes' (CPT) current supply of all-screen smartphone applications are falling short of demand by 20%, according to company vice president Ryan Chung.

The company's 18:9 all-screen panels come in 5.34-, 5.45-, 5.72- and 5.99-inch sizes in either out-cell or in-cell models and volume production of these panels will peak in the fourth quarter, Chung said.

Buoyed by brisk demand, ASPs of small- and medium-size panels are expected to register double-digit increase in the third quarter and will continue to trend upward in the fourth quarter, Chung added.

Meanwhile, CPT's shipments of automotive panels will be also strong in the third and fourth quarters, with shipments for all of 2017 to reach 14-15 million units compared to 13 million units shipped a year earlier, Chung revealed.

CPT currently accounts for 10% of the global automotive panel market, and the ratio will go up 16-17% in the above 6-inch panel segment, Chung indicated, adding that CPT is developing 12.8- and 15.6-inch panels for CID (central information display) applications.

China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

