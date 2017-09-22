CPT reports tight supply for all-screen smartphone panels

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Chunghwa Picture Tubes' (CPT) current supply of all-screen smartphone applications are falling short of demand by 20%, according to company vice president Ryan Chung.

The company's 18:9 all-screen panels come in 5.34-, 5.45-, 5.72- and 5.99-inch sizes in either out-cell or in-cell models and volume production of these panels will peak in the fourth quarter, Chung said.

Buoyed by brisk demand, ASPs of small- and medium-size panels are expected to register double-digit increase in the third quarter and will continue to trend upward in the fourth quarter, Chung added.

Meanwhile, CPT's shipments of automotive panels will be also strong in the third and fourth quarters, with shipments for all of 2017 to reach 14-15 million units compared to 13 million units shipped a year earlier, Chung revealed.

CPT currently accounts for 10% of the global automotive panel market, and the ratio will go up 16-17% in the above 6-inch panel segment, Chung indicated, adding that CPT is developing 12.8- and 15.6-inch panels for CID (central information display) applications.