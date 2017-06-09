Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:27 (GMT+8)
CPT ships 25.3 million small- to medium-size panels in May
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) shipped 25.3 million small- to medium-size panels in May, dropping 6.7% on month and 22.1% on year, and 104,000 large-size units, slipping 3.8% on month but growing 38.8% on year, according to the company.

CPT reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.402 billion (US$79.5 million) for May, declining 8.54% on month and 1.02% on year, and NT$14.093 billion for January-May, rising 18.84% on year.

CPT: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Apr-17

2,626

(6.6%)

11.7%

11,691

24%

Mar-17

2,811

(8.3%)

15.6%

9,066

28%

Feb-17

3,066

(3.8%)

46.1%

6,255

34.6%

Jan-17

3,189

(17.9%)

25.1%

3,189

25.1%

Dec-16

3,883

(18.5%)

16.5%

38,258

(19.3%)

Nov-16

4,763

12.5%

26.9%

34,375

(22%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

