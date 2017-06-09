CPT ships 25.3 million small- to medium-size panels in May

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) shipped 25.3 million small- to medium-size panels in May, dropping 6.7% on month and 22.1% on year, and 104,000 large-size units, slipping 3.8% on month but growing 38.8% on year, according to the company.

CPT reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.402 billion (US$79.5 million) for May, declining 8.54% on month and 1.02% on year, and NT$14.093 billion for January-May, rising 18.84% on year.

CPT: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Apr-17 2,626 (6.6%) 11.7% 11,691 24% Mar-17 2,811 (8.3%) 15.6% 9,066 28% Feb-17 3,066 (3.8%) 46.1% 6,255 34.6% Jan-17 3,189 (17.9%) 25.1% 3,189 25.1% Dec-16 3,883 (18.5%) 16.5% 38,258 (19.3%) Nov-16 4,763 12.5% 26.9% 34,375 (22%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017