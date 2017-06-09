CPT ships 25.3 million small- to medium-size panels in May

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) shipped 25.3 million small- to medium-size panels in May, dropping 6.7% on month and 22.1% on year, and 104,000 large-size units, slipping 3.8% on month but growing 38.8% on year, according to the company.
CPT reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.402 billion (US$79.5 million) for May, declining 8.54% on month and 1.02% on year, and NT$14.093 billion for January-May, rising 18.84% on year.
CPT: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Apr-17
|
2,626
|
(6.6%)
|
11.7%
|
11,691
|
24%
Mar-17
|
2,811
|
(8.3%)
|
15.6%
|
9,066
|
28%
Feb-17
|
3,066
|
(3.8%)
|
46.1%
|
6,255
|
34.6%
Jan-17
|
3,189
|
(17.9%)
|
25.1%
|
3,189
|
25.1%
Dec-16
|
3,883
|
(18.5%)
|
16.5%
|
38,258
|
(19.3%)
Nov-16
|
4,763
|
12.5%
|
26.9%
|
34,375
|
(22%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017