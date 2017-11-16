Taipei, Thursday, November 16, 2017 13:46 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
28°C
CPT reports decreased earnings for 3Q17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 November 2017]

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) has reported net profits of NT$184 million (US$6.12 million) for the third quarter of 2017, down from NT$1.189 billion a quarter earlier. EPS for the third quarter stood at NT$0.04.

The company also noted that it generated operating profits of NT$74.24 million for the third quarter compared to losses recorded a quarter earlier. The improvment in operating margins were due to price hikes of 16:9 and 18:9 small-sized panels for smartphones, according to company sources.

Third-quarter consolidated revenues totaled NT$9.303 billion, up 22% on quarter; gross margin rose 0.92pp to 16.92%.

For the first three quarters of 2017, the company posted revenues of NT$25.92 billion, gross margin of 21.92%, net profits of NT$3.083 billion, and an EPS of NT$0.48.

Looking into the fourth quarter, orders for 18:9 smartphone panels as well as automobile panels still remain steady, said the sources.

Judging from CPT's recent performance, the company is likely to swing back to profitability in 2017, ending its nine consecutive years of losses, according to an industry estimate.

CHP is likely to swing back to profitability in 2017 Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017

CHP is likely to swing back to profitability in 2017.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news

  • WiseChip developes in-cell PMOLED touch panels

    Before Going to Press | Nov 15, 21:23

  • HTC VRVCA raises nearly US$18 billion

    Before Going to Press | Nov 15, 20:32

  • Over 1,100 VR applications available at Viveport, says HTC

    Before Going to Press | Nov 15, 20:07

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link