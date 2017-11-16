CPT reports decreased earnings for 3Q17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 November 2017]

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) has reported net profits of NT$184 million (US$6.12 million) for the third quarter of 2017, down from NT$1.189 billion a quarter earlier. EPS for the third quarter stood at NT$0.04.

The company also noted that it generated operating profits of NT$74.24 million for the third quarter compared to losses recorded a quarter earlier. The improvment in operating margins were due to price hikes of 16:9 and 18:9 small-sized panels for smartphones, according to company sources.

Third-quarter consolidated revenues totaled NT$9.303 billion, up 22% on quarter; gross margin rose 0.92pp to 16.92%.

For the first three quarters of 2017, the company posted revenues of NT$25.92 billion, gross margin of 21.92%, net profits of NT$3.083 billion, and an EPS of NT$0.48.

Looking into the fourth quarter, orders for 18:9 smartphone panels as well as automobile panels still remain steady, said the sources.

Judging from CPT's recent performance, the company is likely to swing back to profitability in 2017, ending its nine consecutive years of losses, according to an industry estimate.

