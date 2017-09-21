Touch Taiwan 2017: CPT, imec demonstrate ultra-high resolution OLED display

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 September 2017]

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) is showcasing an ultra-high resolution OLED display product, which has been realized by photolithography patterning of organic light emitting diode (OLED) arrays, at the ongoing Touch Taiwan 2017.

CPT has been developing the high-resolution OLED displays in cooperation with the European research institute imec/Holst Centre. The research results pave the way to cost-effective manufacturing of fine, side-by-side pixels in OLEDs.

The prototype display demonstrated by CPT reaches a resolution of 1400 by1400 ppi. Pushing the pixel density beyond 1000 ppi is a necessary step for implementation of next-generation displays, especially for virtual and augmented reality, according to joint statement released by CPT and imec.

The statement said that one of the main challenges when applying standard photolithography to OLEDs is the fragility of the organic materials for the photolithography chemicals. To solve this issue, CPT and imec have used an i-line, chemically amplified photoresist system in a process flow dedicated to OLED stacks.

CPT showcasing high resolution OLED display products.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017