CPT 6G TFT-LCD subsidiary in China to kick off production in July

Rebecca Kuo, Taoyuan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Fujian Hua Chia Cai, a 6G TFT-LCD subsidiary of Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) in Putain, will begin rolling out glass substrates in July paving the way for mass production later on, according to CPT president Lin Sheng-chang.

With total investments of CNY12 billion (US$1.754 billion), the 6G TFT-LCD plant will have a production capacity of 30,000 glass substrates a month.

The Putian plant will focus on production of Full HD small- and medium-size panels for high-end smartphones and tablets, which complement its parent company's main production of HD and HD Plus panels in Taiwan, Lin stated.

The 6G plant will utilize a-Si TFT-LCD manufacturing process for production of flat panels initially, and may add a metal oxide-TFT manufacturing process later, depending on market and technology requirements, Lin said.

CPT president Lin Sheng-chang

Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, June 2017