Taipei, Thursday, May 11, 2017 09:23 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
31°C
CPT, HannStar Display see decreases in April small- to medium-size panel shipments
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) shipped 27.12 million small- to medium-size TFT-LCD panels in April, decreasing 8.3% sequentially and 4.6% on year, while fellow maker HannStar Display shipped 30.08 million units, slipping 34% sequentially, according to the companies.

CPT also shipped 108,000 large-size panels in April, dipping 11.4% sequentially but hiking 150.2% on year. HannStar Display shipped 102,000 large-size units and own-brand LCD monitors, shrinking 55.9% sequentially.

CPT's consolidated revenues reached NT$2.626 billion (US$86.7 million) in April, dropping 6.58% sequentially but growing 11.65% on year, and those of NT$11.691 billion for January-April rose 23.95%.

HannStar saw consolidated revenues of NT$1.478 billion for April fall 28.86% sequentially but increase 22.58% on year and those of NT$7.702 billion for January-April hiked 60.38%.

CPT, HannStar Display: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)

Month

CPT

HannStar Display

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Mar-17

2,811

(27.6%)

2,077

76.9%

Feb-17

3,066

(21%)

1,954

92.3%

Jan-17

3,189

(17.9%)

2,192

55.9%

Dec-16

3,883

16.5%

3,285

170.2%

Nov-16

4,763

26.9%

2,866

133.5%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

Realtime news

  • Lite-On Technology sees decreased April revenues

    IT + CE | 12h 15min ago

  • Taiwan IC distributors April revenues decrease

    Bits + chips | May 10, 19:41

  • Japan IT Week to focus on IoT and embedded applications

    Before Going to Press | 11h 28min ago

  • China smartphone vendors pushing into overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 11h 29min ago

  • Compal rumored to be working with Microsoft on smart voice recognition product

    Before Going to Press | 12h 6min ago

  • Compal president expects PC demand to return growth in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 12h 14min ago

  • Tatung sets up 430.08KWp PV system in northern Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:46

  • Neo Solar Power sees decreased April revenues

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:43

  • On-Bright reports increased revenues for April

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:42

  • PCB maker Unitech sees revenues up on year in April

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:42

  • Innolux to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$0.10

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:42

  • Chunghwa Telecom sees slight revenue increase in April

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:41

  • Novatek reports decreased earnings for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:40

  • China market: Smartphone vendors to step up purchases of CIS modules

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:12

  • Innolux nets NT$1.19 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 19:31

  • TSMC obtains 12nm chip orders from fabless firms

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 19:30

  • WT Micro expects to post 24-31% revenue growth in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 19:30

  • SMIC expects revenues to drop 3-6% in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 19:08

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link