CPT, HannStar Display see decreases in April small- to medium-size panel shipments

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) shipped 27.12 million small- to medium-size TFT-LCD panels in April, decreasing 8.3% sequentially and 4.6% on year, while fellow maker HannStar Display shipped 30.08 million units, slipping 34% sequentially, according to the companies.

CPT also shipped 108,000 large-size panels in April, dipping 11.4% sequentially but hiking 150.2% on year. HannStar Display shipped 102,000 large-size units and own-brand LCD monitors, shrinking 55.9% sequentially.

CPT's consolidated revenues reached NT$2.626 billion (US$86.7 million) in April, dropping 6.58% sequentially but growing 11.65% on year, and those of NT$11.691 billion for January-April rose 23.95%.

HannStar saw consolidated revenues of NT$1.478 billion for April fall 28.86% sequentially but increase 22.58% on year and those of NT$7.702 billion for January-April hiked 60.38%.

CPT, HannStar Display: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month CPT HannStar Display Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Mar-17 2,811 (27.6%) 2,077 76.9% Feb-17 3,066 (21%) 1,954 92.3% Jan-17 3,189 (17.9%) 2,192 55.9% Dec-16 3,883 16.5% 3,285 170.2% Nov-16 4,763 26.9% 2,866 133.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017