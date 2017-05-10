CPT, HannStar Display see decreases in April small- to medium-size panel shipments

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) shipped 27.12 million small- to medium-size TFT-LCD panels in April, decreasing 8.3% sequentially and 4.6% on year, while fellow maker HannStar Display shipped 30.08 million units, slipping 34% sequentially, according to the companies.
CPT also shipped 108,000 large-size panels in April, dipping 11.4% sequentially but hiking 150.2% on year. HannStar Display shipped 102,000 large-size units and own-brand LCD monitors, shrinking 55.9% sequentially.
CPT's consolidated revenues reached NT$2.626 billion (US$86.7 million) in April, dropping 6.58% sequentially but growing 11.65% on year, and those of NT$11.691 billion for January-April rose 23.95%.
HannStar saw consolidated revenues of NT$1.478 billion for April fall 28.86% sequentially but increase 22.58% on year and those of NT$7.702 billion for January-April hiked 60.38%.
CPT, HannStar Display: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
CPT
HannStar Display
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Mar-17
|
2,811
|
(27.6%)
|
2,077
|
76.9%
|
Feb-17
|
3,066
|
(21%)
|
1,954
|
92.3%
|
Jan-17
|
3,189
|
(17.9%)
|
2,192
|
55.9%
|
Dec-16
|
3,883
|
16.5%
|
3,285
|
170.2%
|
Nov-16
|
4,763
|
26.9%
|
2,866
|
133.5%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017