Innolux revenues up 24.8% on year in May

Taiwan-based LCD panel maker Innolux has announced its May 2017 consolidated revenues of NT$28.1 billion (US$933.71 million), down 1 % on-month but up 24.8% on year.
During the month, Innoulx shipped 9.63 million large-size products, an increase of 1.4% sequentially. Shipments to the small- to medium-size segment came to 18.3 million units, decreasing 0.6% on month, according to the company.
The company has totaled NT$142.499 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 42.7% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 0.35% and finished at NT$14.20 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 9, 2017.
The panel maker said its first-quarter 2017 go up 9.1% sequentially to reach NT$11.858 billion. It shipped 6.814 million square meters of panels in total area in first-quarter 2017, decreasing 8.1% on quarter, and the corresponding average selling price (ASP) stood at US$399 per square meter, according to the company.
Innolux: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
28,092
|
(1%)
|
24.8%
|
142,499
|
42.7%
Apr-17
|
28,382
|
(9.5%)
|
35.6%
|
114,407
|
47.9%
Mar-17
|
31,354
|
14.4%
|
67.6%
|
86,026
|
52.5%
Feb-17
|
27,412
|
0.6%
|
64.9%
|
54,672
|
45%
Jan-17
|
27,260
|
(15.2%)
|
29.3%
|
27,260
|
29.3%
Dec-16
|
32,152
|
10.2%
|
21.7%
|
287,089
|
(21.2%)
Nov-16
|
29,167
|
3.9%
|
14.6%
|
254,937
|
(24.5%)
Oct-16
|
28,064
|
5.5%
|
(5.1%)
|
225,771
|
(27.7%)
Sep-16
|
26,601
|
6.1%
|
(15%)
|
197,707
|
(30.1%)
Aug-16
|
25,062
|
9.8%
|
(9.9%)
|
171,106
|
(31.9%)
Jul-16
|
22,822
|
(2.3%)
|
(23.1%)
|
146,044
|
(34.7%)
Jun-16
|
23,365
|
3.8%
|
(22.5%)
|
123,222
|
(36.5%)
May-16
|
22,505
|
7.5%
|
(27.9%)
|
99,857
|
(39%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017