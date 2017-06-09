Innolux revenues up 24.8% on year in May

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 June 2017]

Taiwan-based LCD panel maker Innolux has announced its May 2017 consolidated revenues of NT$28.1 billion (US$933.71 million), down 1 % on-month but up 24.8% on year.

During the month, Innoulx shipped 9.63 million large-size products, an increase of 1.4% sequentially. Shipments to the small- to medium-size segment came to 18.3 million units, decreasing 0.6% on month, according to the company.

The company has totaled NT$142.499 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 42.7% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.35% and finished at NT$14.20 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 9, 2017.

The panel maker said its first-quarter 2017 go up 9.1% sequentially to reach NT$11.858 billion. It shipped 6.814 million square meters of panels in total area in first-quarter 2017, decreasing 8.1% on quarter, and the corresponding average selling price (ASP) stood at US$399 per square meter, according to the company.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 28,092 (1%) 24.8% 142,499 42.7% Apr-17 28,382 (9.5%) 35.6% 114,407 47.9% Mar-17 31,354 14.4% 67.6% 86,026 52.5% Feb-17 27,412 0.6% 64.9% 54,672 45% Jan-17 27,260 (15.2%) 29.3% 27,260 29.3% Dec-16 32,152 10.2% 21.7% 287,089 (21.2%) Nov-16 29,167 3.9% 14.6% 254,937 (24.5%) Oct-16 28,064 5.5% (5.1%) 225,771 (27.7%) Sep-16 26,601 6.1% (15%) 197,707 (30.1%) Aug-16 25,062 9.8% (9.9%) 171,106 (31.9%) Jul-16 22,822 (2.3%) (23.1%) 146,044 (34.7%) Jun-16 23,365 3.8% (22.5%) 123,222 (36.5%) May-16 22,505 7.5% (27.9%) 99,857 (39%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017