Innolux revenues up 24.8% on year in May
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 June 2017]

Taiwan-based LCD panel maker Innolux has announced its May 2017 consolidated revenues of NT$28.1 billion (US$933.71 million), down 1 % on-month but up 24.8% on year.

During the month, Innoulx shipped 9.63 million large-size products, an increase of 1.4% sequentially. Shipments to the small- to medium-size segment came to 18.3 million units, decreasing 0.6% on month, according to the company.

The company has totaled NT$142.499 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 42.7% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.35% and finished at NT$14.20 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 9, 2017.

The panel maker said its first-quarter 2017 go up 9.1% sequentially to reach NT$11.858 billion. It shipped 6.814 million square meters of panels in total area in first-quarter 2017, decreasing 8.1% on quarter, and the corresponding average selling price (ASP) stood at US$399 per square meter, according to the company.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

May-17

28,092

(1%)

24.8%

142,499

42.7%

Apr-17

28,382

(9.5%)

35.6%

114,407

47.9%

Mar-17

31,354

14.4%

67.6%

86,026

52.5%

Feb-17

27,412

0.6%

64.9%

54,672

45%

Jan-17

27,260

(15.2%)

29.3%

27,260

29.3%

Dec-16

32,152

10.2%

21.7%

287,089

(21.2%)

Nov-16

29,167

3.9%

14.6%

254,937

(24.5%)

Oct-16

28,064

5.5%

(5.1%)

225,771

(27.7%)

Sep-16

26,601

6.1%

(15%)

197,707

(30.1%)

Aug-16

25,062

9.8%

(9.9%)

171,106

(31.9%)

Jul-16

22,822

(2.3%)

(23.1%)

146,044

(34.7%)

Jun-16

23,365

3.8%

(22.5%)

123,222

(36.5%)

May-16

22,505

7.5%

(27.9%)

99,857

(39%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

