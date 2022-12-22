中文網
    Applied Materials to expand global manufacturing capacity through 2030

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Applied Materials has announced its intention to make multi-billion-dollar investments in its innovation infrastructure in the US and to expand its global manufacturing capacity between now and 2030.

    The scale of these investments will be contingent upon receiving government support, the fab toolmaker indicated.

    Applied disclosed plans to build a next-generation R&D center in Sunnyvale, California. This high-velocity innovation platform will be dedicated to advancing materials engineering, foundational semiconductor technologies and process equipment. The company expects to make this investment with support from the US government through provisions of the CHIPS and Science Act and the State of California through the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) California Competes Grant awarded earlier this year. An event to mark the launch of this investment is planned for early 2023 in Silicon Valley.

    In addition, Applied intends to expand its US equipment manufacturing capacity as well as invest in new infrastructure to both accelerate collaboration with the industry ecosystem and develop the talented workforce needed to build America's strength in critical future technologies. The investment in manufacturing capacity will expand the company's factories in Austin, Texas which has been the home of Applied's volume-manufacturing operations since 1993.

    In a separate statement, Applied announced "Singapore 2030" - a multi-faceted plan to expand its operations in Singapore over the next eight years. The plan is targeted at strengthening the company's global manufacturing and R&D capabilities, broadening technology ecosystem partnerships in Singapore and promoting local workforce development.

    As part of Singapore 2030, Applied has held a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of its regional hub in Singapore, which is home to Applied's largest factory outside of the US.

    "We look forward to working with the Government of Singapore and the vibrant technology ecosystem to create opportunities for mutual growth that will benefit the global semiconductor industry," said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO of Applied Materials.

    Applied will also invest to bolster its R&D capabilities in Singapore with a focus on accelerating commercialization of new technologies and services that improve chip power, performance, area, cost and time-to-market. One example is the research collaboration between Applied and the Institute of Microelectronics (IME), a research institute of Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research, focused on hybrid bonding and other emerging, 3D chip integration technologies.

    Applied Materials established its presence in Singapore in 1991 with a small sales and service site that has grown to become a major manufacturing and regional operations hub with a workforce of more than 2,500.

