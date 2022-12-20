Combined shipments remain feeble for global top-5 notebook brands in November, says DIGITIMES Research

Global top-5 notebook brands, excluding Apple, saw their combined shipments slipped 6% on month and close to 50% on year in November because of worsening global inflation and the fact that increasing interest rates have seriously undermined the economies of both mature and emerging markets.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) regained position as the largest notebook brand worldwide in November thanks to increased orders from some channel retailers to replenish nventory. Lenovo saw weaker shipments compared to those of HP, since the Chinese brand still suffered from high channel inventory, according to DIGITIMES Research's latest figures.

Dell performed the worst among the top-3 vendors in November, as demand from the enterprise sector, its key market, experienced a major deceleration.

The top-3 ODMs' combined shipments also went down 6% from a month ago in November, with Quanta Computer performing the best due to the steady orders from HP and increased orders from Chinese brands.