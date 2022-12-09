中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Dec 10, 2022
    04:41
    light rain
    22°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Research Special report

    Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2023 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

    Luke Lin, Jim Hsiao and Nancy Hsu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    The report you are trying to access requires subscription (account info). Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    DIGITIMES Research expects smartphone shipments to grow 2-9% a year throughout the period from 2023-2027 with the CAGR for the five years to come to 4.8%.
    Abstract

    Looking into the next five years from 2023-2027, the influences from COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, US interest rate hikes and global inflation will be mitigating year after year while the trends of 5G phone upgrades and feature phone users in emerging markets transitioning to low-cost smartphones will carry on, allowing the market to resume growth.

    After a shipment decline in 2022, macroeconomic uncertainties will continue to affect notebook demand in 2023 and shipments are expected to still show a small decline. As the economy recovers in 2024 and intensifying competition among processor platforms helps optimize notebook cost-performance ratios, the notebook market can resume moderate growth. In 2025 through 2026, Microsoft ceasing Windows 10 support and OLED displays becoming widespread will spur notebook upgrades so notebook shipments will keep growing but the growth will somewhat slow down going into 2027.

    Although global tablet shipments will suffer an over 9% on-year decline in 2022, shipments for the next five years from 2023-2027 will stay rather stable with an up or a down of around 2% a year. The tablet market can expect to embrace upgrade demand in 2024-2025 with shipments in the two years to enjoy a slide on-year increase.

    Table of contents
    Full report [subscription required]
    Price: NT$54,000 (approx. US$1,800)
    Tags
    2023 Global Mobile mobile
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 9, 10:17
    Nexperia awards Digi-Key Electronics 2021 E-Tailer of the Year
    Thursday 8 December 2022
    ADATA exclusive A+ SLC technology enhances industrial memory card efficacy
    Wednesday 30 November 2022
    HealthcareEXPO TW 2022: Wincomm exhibits endoscopy AI and telehealth solutions with partners
    Monday 28 November 2022
    Modern desktop and innovation
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Dec 9, 14:31
    'No concrete solution was proposed' regarding IRA discriminations
    Friday 9 December 2022
    Honda secures 123GWh battery supply from CATL
    Friday 9 December 2022
    Envision AESC builds EV battery plant in South Carolina to supply BMW
    Friday 9 December 2022
    LemTech to embrace robust automotive apps