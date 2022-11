DIGITIMES Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2022

The global top-5 notebook brands' combined shipments (not including Apple) went down 13% from a month ago and nearly 40% on year in October due to the slow inventory digestion at the consumer retail channel and ongoing shrinkage of demand from the enterprise and education sectors.