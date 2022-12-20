中文網
    Canalys: Western Europe PC demand decline accelerates
    16min ago
    China automotive IC makers may benefit from government's subsidization
    17min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    China 12-inch silicon wafer startup raises CNY4 billion

    Staff reporter, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Eswin Silicon Wafer Technology, a 12-inch silicon wafer supplier based in Xian, China has raised nearly CNY4 billion (US$573.6 million) in series C funding from China National Building Material (CNBM) and other investors, according to market sources.

    Founded in 2016, Eswin has appointed former BOE chairman Wang Dongsheng as its chairman. Eswin specializes in 12-inch epitaxy wafers in addition to 12-inch silicon wafers for logic IC manufacturing.

    Eswin commenced a CNY11 billion (US$1.58 billion) investment project for its 12-inch silicon wafer manufacturing in the fourth quarter of 2017, the sources said. The company plans to go through two phases to complete the project, designed to bring in a total of one million 12-inch wafers monthly.

    Eswin has entered its second phase of investment, the sources indicated. Production for the first phase has already kicked off with monthly output reaching 300,000 units, the sources said.

    Eswin has raised a total of more than CNY10 billion through series A, B, C financing, according to the sources.

    Twelve-inch silicon wafer demand remains promising, thanks to demand for 28nm and more advanced process manufacturing. Foundries' upcoming expansion projects focusing on 28nm and more advanced process manufacturing will be driving 12-inch silicon wafer demand for the next several years, according to market sources.

