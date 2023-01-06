中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 6, 2023
    21:53
    mostly clear
    16°C
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Acer introduces Nitro and Swift notebooks powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 processors

    Staff Writer, Digitimes; Jack Wu, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Acer Nitro 16 gaming notebook

    Acer has announced the new Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 gaming notebooks and the new Swift Go 14 notebook powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors.

    The latest Acer Nitro notebooks, designed to provide casual gamers with a new level of immersive gameplay experience, come with 16-inch WUXGA/WQXGA displays or 17.3-inch FHD/QHD displays and are supported by liquid metal thermal grease on the processor.

    The Swift Go 14 brings the new processor together with color-rich OLED displays and all-day battery life, compressed in a new thin-and-light design.

    The new AMD Ryzen mobile processors deliver power-optimized performance along with a plethora of enhanced user experiences. Leveraging its new 'Zen 4' core architecture which is designed for high performance and efficiency, gamers and mobile workers are treated with accelerated performance for outstanding productivity and power efficiency. In addition, select models feature AMD's Ryzen+AI technology, for magical video effects like eye gaze correction.

    The 16-inch Nitro 16 gaming notebook features an upgraded WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 5% more screen area than its previous model. With up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series Notebook GPUs, it also supports Nvidia Advanced Optimus, which lets players seamlessly switch between integrated graphics and discrete graphics.

    The Nitro 17 houses the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs within its slim but solid construction. The 17.3-inch display comes in either an FHD display with 144Hz or 16 Hz refresh rates or a quad high-definition display (QHD) with a 165Hz refresh rate, supported by an 81% screen-to-body ratio for visuals. Its large gaming space is topped off with a massive touchpad (125.0 mm x 81.6 mm) and an RGB 4-zone backlit keyboard that all types of players will be excited to play on.

    The new Acer Swift Go 14 highlights a sensational, lightweight design, featuring defined edges and structural lines to suit the Swift line's stylish appearance. The sleek 14.9mm aluminum chassis with its 90% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-slim side bezels, measures just 4.15mm while only weighing less than 1.3kg. It combines the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and a stunning 16:10 ratio OLED display with a 90Hz frame rate, providing productivity on-the-go.

