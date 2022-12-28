中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 29, 2022
    12:33
    light rain
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    United Renewable Energy January-September operation swings into profitability
    20min ago
    Home Research Special report

    DIGITIMES Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2022

    Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with Notebooks Special Report Database services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    Global top-5 notebook brands, excluding Apple, saw their combined shipments slip 6% on month and close to 50% on year in November.
    Abstract

    Global top-5 notebook brands, excluding Apple, saw shipment decline both on month and on year in November because of worsening global inflation and the fact that increasing interest rates have seriously undermined the economies of both mature and emerging markets.

    Hewlett-Packard (HP) regained its position as the largest notebook brand worldwide in November thanks to increased orders from some channel retailers to replenish inventory.

    Lenovo saw weaker shipments compared to those of HP, since the Chinese brand still suffered from high channel inventory.

    Dell performed the worst among the top-3 vendors in November, as demand from the enterprise sector, its key market, experienced a major deceleration.

    Table of contents
    Full report [subscription required]
    Price: NT$9,000 (approx. US$300)
    Tags
    2022 Acer Asustek Asustek Computer Chromebook Compal COVID-19 Dell Digitimes Research Europe Hewlett-Packard HP Huawei Inventec Lenovo notebook notebook shipments ODM Wistron
    Companies
    Acer Asustek Computer Asustek Computer Compal Electronics Inventec Wistron
    megawin
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 09:12
    Simplifying retail store operational analytics: Le Ruban Patisserie's transformation from e-commerce to Power BI
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    Point One Navigation launches ASIL positioning engine to enable safe and precise autonomous vehicles
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    Solving inventory issues of retail stores: Dzone 3C optimizes chain store operations through AI sales forecast and Power BI reports
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    MORAI to showcase latest autonomous driving simulation technology at CES 2023
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Dec 28, 11:56
    Nio curtails delivery outlook as China cancels Covid-19 restrictions
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    Clear growth trend of EVs aids business momentum of PCB suppliers
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    Japanese chipmakers keen on expanding capacity for car power devices
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    China's EV exports surge to record on European demand