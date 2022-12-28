DIGITIMES Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2022

Global top-5 notebook brands, excluding Apple, saw their combined shipments slip 6% on month and close to 50% on year in November.

Global top-5 notebook brands, excluding Apple, saw shipment decline both on month and on year in November because of worsening global inflation and the fact that increasing interest rates have seriously undermined the economies of both mature and emerging markets.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) regained its position as the largest notebook brand worldwide in November thanks to increased orders from some channel retailers to replenish inventory.



Lenovo saw weaker shipments compared to those of HP, since the Chinese brand still suffered from high channel inventory.

Dell performed the worst among the top-3 vendors in November, as demand from the enterprise sector, its key market, experienced a major deceleration.

