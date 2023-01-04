Intel launches new-generation mobile processors

Intel has announced its 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors that it says bring superior performance and experiences to mobile platforms. Intel introduced 32 new 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with a suite of features and capabilities for all notebook segments.

Intel said it continues to push the boundaries of performance and expand computing possibilities for gamers and creators with the launch of the 13th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors, which includes the first 24-core processor for a notebook. When combined with features like support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, best-in-class connectivity and PCIe Gen 5, 13th Gen HX processors deliver the world's best mobile gaming platform, claimed the vendor.

The new processor family offers up to 5.6GHz turbo frequency - the highest clock speed available for the notebook market - delivering up to 11% faster single-thread performance and 49% faster multi-task performance over the previous generation, and features up to 24 cores (8 Performance-cores, 16 Efficient-cores), 32 threads and enhanced Intel Thread Director, said the company.

The CPUs have full memory support of up to 128GB total for DDR5 (up to 5,600MHz) and DDR4 (up to 3,200MHz) as well as support for several communication technologies including Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), the latest in Bluetooth connectivity with Intel Bluetooth LE Audio and Bluetooth 5.2 and Thunderbolt 4.

The chips feature improved integrated graphics experience based on improved driver stack and key learnings from Intel's work with discrete graphics. All HX and HK SKUs of the CPUs also have overclocking capabilities.

Intel also introduced 13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series mobile processors for consumers. They offer up to 14 cores (6 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores) and enhanced Intel Thread Director; new Intel Iris Xe Graphics features including endurance gaming, XeSS Super Sampling and Intel Arc Control; broad memory support for DDR5 and DDR4 and LP variants; integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and new wireless features like Intel Connectivity Performance Suite, Intel Wi-Fi Proximity Sensing and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio; and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports for the fastest, simplest and most reliable cable solution to any dock, display or accessory.

For the first time, select designs based on 13th Gen Intel Core processors will feature the Intel Movidius vision processing unit (VPU). Resulting from deep co-engineering with Microsoft on its new Windows Studio Effects, the AI-heavy tasks required for professional-grade collaboration and streaming can be offloaded to the VPU, freeing the CPU and GPU for other workloads or multitasking, said Intel.

Across H-, P- and U-Series, the new mobile processors will elevate performance for the next generation of enthusiast designs, thin-and-light notebooks, foldables, 2-and-1s and other form factors. More than 300 unique designs are expected this year from Acer, Asustek, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, Republic of Gamers, Samsung and others.

For the IoT edge, 13th Gen Intel Core processors deliver new industrial features, extended temperature operations and higher performing CPUs, with more graphics capabilities and AI performance. Ideal for retail, education, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and smart cities, the new processors provide better workload consolidation with more cores and threads, enabling applications to run on a single device, according to Intel.

Intel said it continues to raise the bar for notebooks and other on-the-go form factors with its Intel Evo notebook specification, and the Intel Evo notebook experience doesn't stop at the PC. The Engineered for Intel Evo program extends the high standards of verification and co-engineering to accessory partners. In addition to Thunderbolt 4 docks, monitors, storage and wireless headsets, new accessories like mice, keyboards and access points from key partners join the program today.

Intel bolstered the desktop processor experience with new 13th Gen Intel Core processors launching today. Rounding out the 13th Gen desktop processor family that first launched with the enthusiast-focused K-series SKUs in September, new 35-watt and 65-watt SKUs provide mainstream PC users even more choice for power efficiency while still delivering performance in gaming, creation and productivity, it said.

They offer up to 5.6GHz, 24 cores/32 threads - with the introduction of Efficient-cores to Intel Core i5 mainstream processors - and larger L2 cache combining to deliver up to 11% single-threaded and 34% multithreaded performance over 12th Gen Intel Core non-K processors. These gen-over-gen performance gains ensure that the new 35-watt and 65-watt 13th Gen Intel Core non-K processors are delivering next-level performance in both gaming and content creation for mainstream PC users.

The processors are full forward and backward compatible with 600-series and 700-series motherboards, as well as support for both DDR5 and DDR4 memory and feature improved energy efficiency with Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology.