中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Nov 1, 2022
    23:58
    rain
    21°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Co-Tech sees pick-up in shipments for servers
    1h 30min ago
    TSMC, UMC stick to plans for price increases in 2023
    1h 34min ago
    Consumer MCU inventories still high
    1h 40min ago
    Fabless chipmakers uncertain about replenishment demand from clients
    1h 44min ago
    Taiwan ABF substrate suppliers to embrace sales growth in 4Q22
    1h 55min ago
    Wiwynn upbeat about datacenter demand in 4Q22
    2h 6min ago
    Innolux transforms from component supplier to system integrator
    3h 57min ago
    Coretronic to kick off pilot runs at new Vietnam plant by end-2023
    4h 18min ago
    Samsung to diversify panel supplier base
    4h 21min ago
    GlobalWafers upbeat about long-term demand
    4h 25min ago
    First-tier backend houses see capacity utilization loosen
    4h 32min ago
    VIS expects over 25% revenue decline in 4Q22
    5h 8min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Leaders in semiconductor in 2030 (9): Embracing collaboration and emerging biz opportunities, rather than conflicts

    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Over the past 30 years, one-third of the global economic momentum has come from China. This has been China's positive contribution for the world. However, behind China's moves of bringing in foreign capital and leveraging its domestic market is its techno-nationalistic agenda manifested in the form of Belt-and-Road expansion. Such an agenda has raised grave concern in the US-led Western camp, which believes it is a severe challenge to Western capitalism.

    However, even in an ideological battle, industrial and economic developments should not be neglected. Therefore, the US and China have exercised restraint to avoid fierce conflicts. But if they exhaust all peaceful possibilities and still cannot find a balance, then we will see more and more "quasi-war" actions. The US export bans on AI and supercomputer chips, high-end memory and personnel have dealt a heavy blow to China.

    Will China give in? Or will it repeat the WWII incident where the Germans blew up the oil tanks that they could not secure? Unlikely, unless the Chinese leaders are crazy. If the semiconductor fabs in Taiwan, and even in South Korea and Japan were threatened, we can imagine that the global economy would be hit hard and would not recover for at least a decade. Problems concerning food supply, the climate and military conflicts would follow. This would be way beyond a game of chicken.

    We do not see the benefits of rebuilding fabs on US soil. The former president of Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Chin-Tay Shih, who helped introduce semiconductor technology into Taiwan in the 1970s, has noted that globalization played a key role in generating explosive growth for semiconductors in the past, and the golden period of globalization was from 1990 to 2010. During these two decades, the growth in mutual investments between countries was more than twice the growth of the global GDP. However, after 2010, the trend of globalization has ebbed, replaced by regionalized production systems and investments. But the stability of the global supply chains is still crucial.

    All those in the supply chains will want to find local partners with whom they can secure local business opportunities. Foxconn chairman Young Liu has been busy seeking partnerships around Asian countries - a demonstration that Foxconn is looking to combine its unparalleled manufacturing capabilities with local capital and service systems, seeking to link up the entire emerging markets. This is a new version of the Belt and Road initiative, and the initiators will be Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

    After all, in the US-China race, Taiwan, Japan, Korea and neighboring countries have to keep raising the stakes in order to deter war. Another thing that Taiwan, Japan and Korea could do is to bring ASEAN and South Asian countries into the race indirectly. The ASEAN and South Asian countries, with their large young populations, and their geographical advantages, have become the focus of attention. However, democratic countries in the region may not invest in strategic industries as efficiently as China.

    The most practical model is not moving all factories back to the US, but rather having Taiwan share its semiconductor industry experience internationally and prioritizing industrial infrastructure in ASEAN and South Asian countries.

    (Editor's note: This is part of a series of articles that revolves around the issues of the US-China confrontation, but focuses on the problems that Taiwan, Japan, Korea, ASEAN, India and other emerging Asian countries have to face in their industrial strategies and ICT supply chains.)

    Colley Hwang, president of DIGITIMES Asia, is a tech industry analyst with more than three decades of experience under his belt. He has written several books about the trends and developments of the tech industry, including Asian Edge: On the Frontline of the ICT World published in 2019, and Disconnected ICT Supply Chain: New Power Plays Unfolding published in 2020.
    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    China commentary editorial Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines President of DIGITIMES President of DIGITIMES Asia Singapore South Korea Thailand Vietnam
    Related stories
    Oct 31
    Leaders in semiconductor in 2030 (8): South Korea's role in Chip 4 alliance
    Oct 28
    Leaders in semiconductor in 2030 (7): Taiwan-Japan partnership in a new era
    Oct 27
    Leaders in semiconductor in 2030 (6): Industry opportunities for ASEAN
    Oct 26
    Leaders in semiconductor in 2030 (5): India is no longer a bystander
    Oct 25
    Leaders in semiconductor in 2030 (4): What GDP and populations mean for industries
    Oct 24
    Leaders in semiconductor in 2030 (3): Who makes the rules?
    Oct 21
    Leaders in semiconductor in 2030 (2): Taiwan tech industry's era of no borders
    Oct 20
    Leaders in semiconductor in 2030 (1): No more peace and prosperity
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Opinions
    Asia
    Opinions
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Oct 27, 09:53
    GUC unveils GLink 2.3LL, powerful D2D interconnect IP using 2.5D technology
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    Getac Holdings Corporation builds resilient supply chain to take advantage of new growth opportunities
    Monday 24 October 2022
    UMC receives 'Best Foundry' honor from Infineon
    Monday 24 October 2022
    What crypto volatility means for electronic component supply chain
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Nov 1, 09:58
    BYD 3Q22 gross margin nears 20%
    Tuesday 1 November 2022
    MG Motor reportedly under India's probing amid expansion in the country
    Tuesday 1 November 2022
    Tier 0.5 to rise as new trend amid car supply chain restructuring
    Tuesday 1 November 2022
    ON Semiconductor to sell 200mm wafers to Japanese and US foundries under new strategic focus