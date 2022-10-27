TSMC launches OIP 3DFabric Alliance

TSMC has announced the Open Innovation Platform (OIP) 3DFabric Alliance to help customers achieve fast implementation of silicon and system-level innovations and enable next-generation HPC and mobile applications using TSMC's 3DFabric technologies, a family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies.

The new alliance, announced at the 2022 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum, is TSMC's sixth OIP Alliance and the first of its kind in the semiconductor industry that joins forces with partners to accelerate 3D IC ecosystem innovation and readiness, the foundry house said.

"3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies open the door to a new era of chip-level and system-level innovation, and also require extensive ecosystem collaboration to help designers navigate the best path through the myriad options and approaches available to them," said LC Lu, TSMC fellow and vice president of design and technology platform. "Through the collective leadership of TSMC and our ecosystem partners, our 3DFabric Alliance offers customers an easy and flexible way to unlocking the power of 3D IC in their designs, and we can't wait to see the innovations they can create with our 3DFabric technologies."

"As a pioneer in both chiplets and 3D silicon stacking, AMD is excited about the introduction of TSMC's 3DFabric Alliance and the vital role it will play in accelerating system-level innovation," said AMD senior vice president of technology & product engineering Mark Fuselier. "We've already seen the benefits of working with TSMC and its OIP partners on the world's first TSMC-SoIC-based CPUs, and we're looking forward to collaborating even more closely to drive the development of a robust chiplet stacking ecosystem for future generations of energy-efficient, high-performance chips."

OIP 3DFabric Alliance

As the industry's most comprehensive and vibrant ecosystem, the TSMC OIP consists of six alliances: the EDA Alliance, IP Alliance, Design Center Alliance (DCA), Value Chain Alliance (VCA), Cloud Alliance, and now, the 3DFabric Alliance, said TSMC.

TSMC launched OIP in 2008 to help customers overcome the rising challenges of semiconductor design complexity by creating a new paradigm of collaboration, organizing development and optimization across TSMC's technologies, electronic design automation (EDA), IP, and design methodology.

Partners of the new 3DFabric Alliance have early access to TSMC's 3DFabric technologies, enabling them to develop and optimize their solutions in parallel with TSMC. This gives customers a head start on their product development with early availability of the highest-quality, readily-available solutions and services from EDA and IP to DCA/VCA, memory, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test), substrate, and testing.