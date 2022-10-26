中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Oct 27, 2022
    02:02
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    China, Taiwan LED makers competing for mini LED backlighting of automotive displays

    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    China-based Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics and Shenzhen Longli Technology as well as Taiwan-based Epistar and Everlight Electronics have been in active competition for orders for mini LED backlighting of automotive displays, according to industry sources.

    Along with development of smart cockpits, demand for mini LED-backlit LCD and OLED panels used in automotive displays is on the rise. For OLED panels in particular, Samsung Display has reportedly signed with BMW for supply of 4.0 million OLED panels in 2024, the sources said.

    However, OLED panels have the disadvantages of insufficient brightness, screen burn-in and relatively short service lives, therefore mini LED-backlit LCD panels have gained the upper hand for use in automotive displays, the sources noted.

    General Motors, Ford Motor, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and China-based NIO have adopted mini LED-backlit LCD displays since 2022, the sources said. Particularly in the Chinese automobile market, mini LED-backlit displays have been adopted for Cadillac LYRIQ, ET7 and ES series launched by NIO, L9 launched by China-based Li Auto, RX5 launched by China-based Roewe, and R7 launched by China-based Rising Auto, the sources noted.

    Shenzhen Jufei has supplied mini LED backlighting for L9, RX5, while Shenzhen Longli has done so for ET7, ES series and R7. mini LED-backlit LCD panels can be used in dashboards, central information displays, entertainment displays and rear-view displays, the sources cited Shenzhen Jufei as indicating.

    For a 27-inch 4K smart panoramic display adopted for RX5 electric SUV, Taiwan-based Macroblock has provided mini LED driver ICs, with the company indicating that the driver IC realizes precise light control through using a large number of local dimming zones to reach ultra-high contrast of 100,000:1.

    Epistar has provided mini LED chips to be packaged by affiliated Lextar Electronics into mini LED backlight units, and has cooperated with Taiwan-based LCD panel makers AU Optronics and Innolux to ship mini LED-backlit LCD panels to US-based automakers on a trial-use basis, the sources noted. Epistar expects additional shipments of mini LED-backlit LCD panels to Europe-based automakers to begin in 2023, the sources indicated.

    Everlight began to ship mini LED backlight units used in automotive LCD displays in the third quarter of 2022 and expects such shipments to significantly increase in 2023.

