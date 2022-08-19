Backend demand for automotive MCUs, MPUs stays robust

Backend demand for automotive MCUs and MPUs remains in high gear, with OSATs and packaging materials suppliers seeing clear order visibility through the end of this year, according to supply chain sources.

Leading OSATs including ASE Technology have secured outsourced automotive MCU backend orders for two quarters ahead from international IDMs, helping to bolster shipment momentum for leadframes needed to support the mainstream QFP process for such chips, the sources said.

Dedicated testing houses including TeraPower Technology under Powertech Technology (PTI) Group, Ardentec, Sigurd Microelectronics and King Yuan Electronics will also continue to sustain high capacity utilization throughout the year to satisfy the strong demand for automotive MCU and MPU testing and probing services, the sources continued.

Taiwan's backend partners have started talks with IDMs in the US, Japan and Europe about 2023 orders since the third quarter of 2022, finding that the IDMs have turned cautious about business prospects for the second half of 2023 with their sales performance to see flat growth after mid-2023, the sources remarked.

Automotive chip IDMs are expected to slightly reduce order placements for outsourced backend operations in the second half of 2023, the sources noted, adding that it remains to be seen whether automotive MCUs and MPUs will experience a reversible in demand later next year.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's MCU makers are also actively developing automotive applications. Nuvoton Technology, for instance, has cut into the supply chains of Japanese automakers through its subsidiary in Japan purchased from Panasonic. Generalplus Technology has ventured its wireless charging MCUs to automotive OEM markets and is promoting its MCUs for in-vehicle entertainment systems and small-size car-use motors in cooperation with its parent Sunplus Technology.