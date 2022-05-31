中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, May 31, 2022
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Diode, MCU suppliers ramping up for high-speed transmission, HPC, automotive applications

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Some Taiwan-based diode and MCU suppliers have extended their chip offerings for niche markets, such as middle- to high-end high-speed transmission, high-performance computing, and automotive applications, and are beginning to realize business benefits.

    Nuvoton, Eris Technology, Actron Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Pan Jit International have been the leading group in the field, according to industry sources.

    Nuvoton has been keen on developing baseboard management controller (BMC) chips for data center applications, expecting related BMC business to post double-digit percentage growth in 2022.

    Nuvoton has also launched many high-performance MPU and MCU products for server, 5G and IoT applications, said the sources.

    Nuvoton's integration with Panasonic's semiconductor department has also resulted in meaningful synergy, allowing it to roll out related battery management system (BMS) chips catering to the electric vehicle (EV) supply chains, the sources added.

    Diode vendors Eris and Actron have long deepened their deployments in the automotive and IoT sectors.

    Optimizing the wafer production capacity and packaging facilities available at its parent company, Diodes, Eris has enjoyed brisk sales of ESD (electrostatic discharge) and transient voltage suppressor (TVS) protection diodes for high transmission and HPC applications, according to the sources.

    Peer diode vendors Taiwan Semiconductor and Pan Jit have teamed up with foundry service vendors such as UMC and Mosel Vitelic to launch new products, including MOSFET chips, for EV applications.

