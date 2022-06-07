FII green-tech applications and products contribute 40.54% of revenues in 2021

Following the release of a carbon neutral white paper in May, Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry, released the "2021 FII CSR Report" on June 6. In the CSR report, FII disclosed that it has accumulated nearly 800 patents related to clean technology, and the revenue generated by the application of clean technologies or products in 2021 totaled approximately CNY177.694 billion (US$17.65 billion), accounting for 40.54% of the total revenue.

In 2021, the total R&D investment of FII reached CNY10.8 billion, an increase of 7.94% year-on-year. New technologies, including but not limited to smart mobile terminals and wearable devices, 5G communication networks, cloud computing and industrial Internet ecosystem have been the focus of FII's R&D efforts by 25,000 strong engineers, said the CSR report.

In the CSR report, FII also shared its experience in green innovation and low-carbon development in three areas, including ecological environment, social development and corporate governance. Its applications of smart manufacturing, green manufacturing and other environment-friendly technologies have encompassed in its global value chain, and pledged continuous assistance in the transformation and upgrading of industries to create a sustainable ecology.

In response to the challenges of climate change, it has actively responded to international initiatives by releasing the "FII Carbon Neutral White Paper," committing to reduce operational carbon emissions by 80% by 2030 compared to the 2020 baseline. It also aims to achieve operational carbon neutrality by 2035, and net zero emissions across its value chain by 2050. To achieve this goal, FII has formulated a 3R (Reduce Operational Emissions, Replace Energy Structure Transformation, Resolve Carbon Offsetting and Carbon Capture) strategy to gradually achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations and across its value chain, while providing the community with replicable and scalable carbon neutral solutions through technological innovation.

Photo: FII