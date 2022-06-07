中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Jun 7, 2022
    18:39
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    SINTRONES
    Sponsored
    Home Tech IT + CE

    FII green-tech applications and products contribute 40.54% of revenues in 2021

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Following the release of a carbon neutral white paper in May, Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry, released the "2021 FII CSR Report" on June 6. In the CSR report, FII disclosed that it has accumulated nearly 800 patents related to clean technology, and the revenue generated by the application of clean technologies or products in 2021 totaled approximately CNY177.694 billion (US$17.65 billion), accounting for 40.54% of the total revenue.

    In 2021, the total R&D investment of FII reached CNY10.8 billion, an increase of 7.94% year-on-year. New technologies, including but not limited to smart mobile terminals and wearable devices, 5G communication networks, cloud computing and industrial Internet ecosystem have been the focus of FII's R&D efforts by 25,000 strong engineers, said the CSR report.

    In the CSR report, FII also shared its experience in green innovation and low-carbon development in three areas, including ecological environment, social development and corporate governance. Its applications of smart manufacturing, green manufacturing and other environment-friendly technologies have encompassed in its global value chain, and pledged continuous assistance in the transformation and upgrading of industries to create a sustainable ecology.

    In response to the challenges of climate change, it has actively responded to international initiatives by releasing the "FII Carbon Neutral White Paper," committing to reduce operational carbon emissions by 80% by 2030 compared to the 2020 baseline. It also aims to achieve operational carbon neutrality by 2035, and net zero emissions across its value chain by 2050. To achieve this goal, FII has formulated a 3R (Reduce Operational Emissions, Replace Energy Structure Transformation, Resolve Carbon Offsetting and Carbon Capture) strategy to gradually achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations and across its value chain, while providing the community with replicable and scalable carbon neutral solutions through technological innovation.

    FII

    Clean-tech application and products accounted for 40.54% of FII's total sales in 2021.
    Photo: FII

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    2021 China FII revenues
    Related stories
    May 23
    FII sets forth 3R strategies in carbon net zero white paper
    Mar 24
    FII 2021 financials hit high on digital transformation demand
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    DIGITIMES Anniversary Sale
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 15:08
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jun 7, 14:21
    Taiwan seeks to lower dependence on China rare earth minerals
    Tuesday 7 June 2022
    Economic concerns loom ahead of Indian EV startups
    Tuesday 7 June 2022
    Foxconn-Yageo JV makes strategic investment in MOSFET maker
    Monday 6 June 2022
    BlueWing Motors paints a different picture of e-mobility in SEA