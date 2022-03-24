FII 2021 financials hit high on digital transformation demand

Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a subsidiary of the Hon Hai Technology Group, announced on March 23 that the company enjoyed outstanding growth in its 2021 revenues, with net profits hit a record high despite uncertainties such as chip crunch and the pandemic, thanks to the robust demand for digital transformation in global markets.

FII reported CNY438.6 billion (US$68.81 billion) in sales for 2021, up by 1.8% from a year ago, of which the top-5 customers contributed CNY284.96 billion, or 65%. FII's net profits totaled CNY20.01 billion, up 14.8% year-on-year.

FII CEO Brand Cheng said in an online press conference that the accelerated growth of global digital economy was the main force driving the company's sales and profits last year.

Cheng said digitalization is expected to contribute 65% of global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, driving the ICT market in China to grow at a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2020-2025. And from 2020-2023, a total of US$6.8 trillion will be invested in digital transformation. That will accelerate the growth of FII's three main business divisions, namely communications equipment, cloud computing and industrial internet, according to Cheng.

He used the term "5G+" to describe the enabler role of 5G in various verticals including electronics, automobile, machinery, smart home, energy, logistics and medicare. Communications and mobile equipment (5G+) business posted CNY258.97 billion, up 1.95% from a year ago.

Peak deployment of 5G base stations

More than 70 countries with over 200 operators have launched 5G services, as the world is entering a peak period for 5G infrastructure deployment. Market research institute IHS predicts the output value of 5G infrastructure equipment will exceed US$31.7 billion worldwide this year, while a survey conducted by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed that more than 60% of the world's 5G base stations will be deployed in China in 2022.

FII shipped one million units of 5G FWA and 30 million units of Wi-Fi 6 routers in 2021 and is expected to maintain the growth momentum. "This year, we are expecting to see sales of our 5G-RAN wireless access equipment Massive Mimo and 400G switch/routers to increase by more than one fold," said Cheng.

The cloud computing business reported CNY177.69 billion in revenues, up 1.36% from 2020. FII maintained its global leadership status in servers, and has been developing module computing products with customers. The company has also been seeing a trend in hybrid computing (edge+cloud) adoption in the market, driving the sales growth in corporate edge computing data centers, ADAS-related and AI, GPU, as well as servers.

FII said it registered the fastest growth in its industrial Internet business last year, increasing almost 17% year-on-year. The company anticipates the global smart manufacturing business demand to increase to US$134.9 billion by 2026, at a speed of CAGR 11%. "We have already established five lighthouse factories, and have more than 50 important clients worldwide," said Cheng. FII's industry Internet business posted 16.92% growth year-on-year, while gross margin added 5.01 percentage points during the same period.

To capture future opportunities, FII increased its capital expenditure (capex) by 67% in 2021, including an 8% increase in research and development. The number of effective patent applications reached 5,504 and authorizations increased by 33.4% in 2021 compared to a year ago. FII also has invested in semiconductors, industrial software and green tech.

FII chief technology officer Taiyu Chou said next-generation advanced cooling technologies and solutions will be a business focus for the next 3-5 years, as the company will work on reducing operational emissions, replacing energy structure and resolve in carbon capture and off-setting to achieve net-zero carbon emission. "We will also develop scientific methodology and platform to help our value chain partners to reach the same goal as well," said Junqi Li, board director of the FII.

The core customers of FII include Alibaba, Amazon, Apple, AWS, Cisco, CommScope, Dell, Ericsson, Google, H3C, HPE, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft, NetApp, Nokia, Nvidia, Oracle, Roku, Seagate, Tencent and ByteDance. They are all leading companies in the area of smartphones and wearable device, cloud computing servers, telecommunications equipment and smart home.

Foxconn Industrial Internet

Photo: DIGITIMES