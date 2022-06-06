中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Jun 6, 2022
    15:08
    light rain with thunder
    31°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    IC Insights reiterates 2022 semiconductor outlook of 11% growth

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Despite rampant inflation and other macro headwinds, IC Insights continues to anticipate an 11% increase in total semiconductor sales this year - the same growth rate that was forecast in January.

    The semiconductor market is still poised to generate a record-high US$680.7 billion in 2022, according to IC Insights.

    IC Insights raised its sales forecast for microcomponent ICs to 11% growth in 2022 from the 7% estimated previously. The increase is being driven by stronger microprocessor sales in the embedded MPU category (now up 12% versus 9% previously) and in cellular application processors (rising 22%, which is significantly higher than 10% in its January forecast).

    IC Insights also reiterated its overall projection of total IC sales growth in 2022. Total IC sales are expected to rise 11% this year to a record-high US$567.1 billion. Its latest forecast keeps the 2022 growth forecast unchanged in analog ICs (up 12%) and logic integrated circuits (up 11%).

    IC Insights revised downward this year's forecast for total sales volume in the non-IC semiconductor market categories - optoelectronics, sensors and actuators, and discrete semiconductors (O-S-D), which account for about 17% of total semiconductor revenue worldwide. Total O-S-D sales are now expected to rise 9% to US$113.6 billion versus the previous projection of 11% growth in 2022.

    IC Insights' strong 15% growth forecast for sensor/actuator semiconductors remains unchanged, but the firm has cut its optoelectronics sales growth this year to 6% because of weak gains in CMOS image sensors and lamp devices (mostly LEDs). The weakness in optoelectronics is partly being offset by stronger increases in discrete semiconductors, primarily because of higher increases in sales of power transistors (now expected to be up 11% in 2022) and diodes (projected to grow 10%) due to tight supplies worldwide and rising ASPs.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Memory chips Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    2022 CMOS embedded forecast IC IC Insights inflation optoelectronics sales semiconductor worldwide
    Related stories
    Apr 18
    IC unit shipments forecast to rise 9% in 2022
    Mar 28
    Analog IC sales to rise 12% in 2022, says IC Insights
    Mar 2
    Semiconductor industry capex to surge 24% in 2022
    Feb 15
    Semiconductor sales to rise at 7% CAGR through 2026, says IC Insights
    Jan 10
    Semiconductor sales to grow 11% in 2022, says IC Insights
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Your Data, Our Mission
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 15:08
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jun 2, 11:43
    EV chip costs may exceed battery costs, says China car vendor
    Monday 6 June 2022
    Risk of hacking a car is much higher than a cell phone, Karamba Security says
    Monday 6 June 2022
    NIO reportedly recruiting professionals to build US plant
    Monday 6 June 2022
    Micron disperses DRAM risks with automotive memory