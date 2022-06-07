Global semiconductor sales increase in April, SIA says

Worldwide semiconductor sales came to US$50.9 billion in April 2022, rising 21.1% over the April 2021 total of US$42.0 billion and 0.7% more than the March 2022 total of US$50.6 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Sales were up compared to April 2021 in the Americas (40.9%), Europe (19.2%), Japan (18.5%), Asia Pacific/All Other (18.1%), and China (13.3%), said SIA. Month-to-month sales increased 3.1% in the Americas, 1.6% in Japan and 1.2% in Asia Pacific/All Other, but fell 0.6 in China and 3.3% in Europe.

"Global semiconductor sales have increased by more than 20% on a year-to-year basis for 13 consecutive months, indicating consistently high and growing demand for semiconductors across a range of critical sectors," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.