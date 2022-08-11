中文網
    Taiwan semiconductor industry projected to maintain double-digit growth in 2022

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Despite demand slowdowns reported in the consumer electronic and PC space, analysts expect the output of the semiconductor industry in Taiwan to maintain double-digit growth momentum.

    Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA) cited statistics from the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in a report showing the output value of Taiwan's semiconductor industry in second-quarter 2022 totaled US$41.8 billion, up 6.7% from the previous quarter, and 25.4% from the same period last year.

    ITRI's projection for the semiconductor industry output in Taiwan in the entire year of 2022 is US$165.1 billion, up 19.7% from 2021.

    Shipments of smartphones, notebooks, desktop PCs, tablets and other end products all decreased in the first quarter of 2022. The weak end demand not only is accelerating the rebalancing of chip supply-demand, but also has caused IC design companies and IDMs to face inventory adjustment concerns.

    Taiwan semiconductor output by sectoor, 2Q22

    Value (US$b)

    Q/Q(%)

    Y/Y(%)

    IC design

    11.7

    4.5

    12.4

    Foundry

    22.1

    9.1

    43.0

    Memory

    2.3

    -2.1

    -6.4

    Packaging

    3.9

    4.5

    12.7

    Testing

    1.9

    9.5

    17.3

    Source: ITRI, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    Taiwan semiconductor output forecast, 2022

    Value (US$b)

    YoY(%)

    IC design

    46.4

    12.9

    Foundry

    86.3

    31.6

    Memory

    9.2

    -5.6

    Packaging

    15.7

    6.8

    Testing

    7.5

    9.6

    Source: ITRI, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    However, DIGITIMES Research observes that as demand for automotive, industrial control, server and networking applications continues, foundry customers will adjust their wafer portfolio accordingly, and long-term agreements (LTA) will ensure that new production capacity is 100% utilized.

    DIGITIMES Research semiconductor analyst Eric Chen remains optimistic about the whole year 2022 for Taiwan's semiconductor industry. He wrote in a report that the LTAs and automotive demand continue to support the growth for Taiwan's foundry services.

    As Taiwan's foundry revenue is expected to perform better than expected in the first half of 2022, coupled with long-term customer contracts and prepayments to ensure revenue growth, DIGITIMES Research has revised forecast for Taiwan's four largest foundries' combined annual revenue to US$88 billion, likely to enjoy annual growth rate of 30%.

    Taiwan's semiconductor industry continues to enjoy a good year in 2022.

    Taiwan's semiconductor industry continues to enjoy a good year in 2022.
    Photo: AFP

