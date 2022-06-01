Foxconn IC fab capacity to come online in 2023

Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) expects its IC fabs dedicated to producing automotive chips and third-generation semiconductors to come online in 2023.

Foxconn chairman Young-way Liu set new goals for electric vehicles (EV), semiconductors, and B5G next-gen network communications for the next three years at a recent shareholders' meeting, emphasizing its unchanging mid-to-long-term goal of 10% gross margin.

In regard to EV development, Liu pointed out that over the past three years Foxconn has completed EV-related construction and deployment, as well as carried out diversified cooperation with various industry players around the world. Foxconn's goal is to hold 5% of the EV market by 2025 and realize revenue of NT$1 trillion (US$34.49 billion). Foxconn hopes to reach an annual output of 500,000-750,000 units.

To reach these goals, Foxconn's capital expenditures for EV development in 2021 and 2022 is around NT$15 billion, according to Liu. He is confident Foxconn will be able to show relevant global industry players it is a contender in the EV field through its innovative build-operate-localize (BOL) business model.

In terms of semiconductors, Liu said Foxconn continues to implement its semiconductor layout under its 3+3 strategy. Not only is the company expanding production capacity, but also increasing its development of automotive semiconductor products. The establishment of the Hon Hai Research Institute (HHRI) will help carry out its next-gen technology plans in the coming five to seven years.

In the next three years, Foxconn will combine self-designed semiconductors with in-house and outsourced production capacity in order to provide EV and information and communications customers with platform solutions, said Liu.

Regarding the mass production of key in-house automotive ICs, Liu said mass production of silicon carbide (SiC) for on-board chargers will start in 2023, automotive microcontroller units (MCU) will be cast in 2024, and SiC power modules for optical phased array (OPA) LiDAR and inverters will begin mass production in 2024. Foxconn will also invest in the development of a full range of medium and high voltage power components to achieve mass production of automotive power management ICs (PMIC) in 2024.

Mass production of Foxconn's automotive 8-inch and 6-inch wafers will begin in 2023, with in-house 6-inch SiC wafers also starting trial production in 2023.

In addition to taking over wafer fabs from Macronix and Sharp, Foxconn continues to work with Malaysian companies on a 12-inch fab.

Liu said Foxconn's main goal is for customers to not have to worry about IC shortages. He believes that in the face of significant increases in global industry demand, Foxconn should be able to meet customer demands based on its production capacity projections.

Liu also publicly addressed for the first time Foxconn's plans for the B5G next-gen communications industry. He confirmed the company has officially invested in the development of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, which will be planned and designed by the HHRI. Foxconn has also invested in the independent R&D of LEO satellite communications payloads and self-built ground receiving stations. Liu said Foxconn satellites could be seen as early as 2023.