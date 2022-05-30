中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 31, 2022
    17:38
    cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Getac to add new production lines in Europe, China

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Ines Lin, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Rugged computer vendor Getac Technology plans to erect new plants in Europe and China, as part of its plan to diversify production, company chairman James Hwang has said.

    The Taiwan-based company produces rugged computing solutions and mechanical parts for cars and airplanes.

    Many clients have inquired about the company's diversification plan after China escalated restrictive measures against COVID-19, Hwang said during a meeting of shareholders on May 27.

    In addition to its plants in China's Kunshan city and Vietnam, Getac plans to build a new plant in Chongqing city of southwestern China for computer cases production, he said.

    To build the new plant, it will purchase a property in the third quarter of 2022. The new plant is set to start production and contribute to the company's revenues in the latter half of 2023 at the earliest, he said, adding that the new plant will prioritize automated production lines to reduce production costs.

    Getac also plans to build an assembly plant in Europe, Hwang said, without specifying which European country. Its business model for rugged computers emphasizes direct shipments, and it has installed assembly lines in the US, he said.

    Hwang said the company has acquired new orders placed by clients in the logistics sector, with the ordered products set to be shipped in the second half of this year. It also supplies products to police, military, and commercial sectors.

    With the automotive industry warming up, Getac has received stable orders for vehicle parts at its factories in Vietnam and China's Changshu city. Component shortages have largely improved except for certain chips and parts, he said, expecting the company's automotive parts sales to return to pre-COVID level as in 2019.

    The company has strived to resume full operations in May after its capacity utilization last month dropped to 60% due to lockdowns in Chinese cities. Its goal of annual revenue growth by 8-12% this year might be impacted by 3-5%, Hwang said, hoping to make up for delays in the following quarters.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals PC, CE
    Tags
    Auto components China Europe Getac industrial PC Vietnam
    Companies
    Getac Technology Corporation
    Related stories
    May 30
    Eson expects growing revenue from automotive products
    Apr 8
    Getac may see April revenue hit by COVID lockdown in Kunshan
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    Related news from other sites
    Dell launches its first rugged touch-screen notebook (Mar 09)
    DIGITIMES Anniversary Sale
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 10:49
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 25, 10:40
    2022 ASC 100: Auto components suppliers emerge as newcomers
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Israeli Startup Series (2): Every vehicle should meet fighter jet defense standards, says GuardKnox
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    NIO reportedly plans to set up production in US
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Ola Electric reportedly looking for land for cell and EV manufacturing