Getac to add new production lines in Europe, China

Rugged computer vendor Getac Technology plans to erect new plants in Europe and China, as part of its plan to diversify production, company chairman James Hwang has said.

The Taiwan-based company produces rugged computing solutions and mechanical parts for cars and airplanes.

Many clients have inquired about the company's diversification plan after China escalated restrictive measures against COVID-19, Hwang said during a meeting of shareholders on May 27.

In addition to its plants in China's Kunshan city and Vietnam, Getac plans to build a new plant in Chongqing city of southwestern China for computer cases production, he said.

To build the new plant, it will purchase a property in the third quarter of 2022. The new plant is set to start production and contribute to the company's revenues in the latter half of 2023 at the earliest, he said, adding that the new plant will prioritize automated production lines to reduce production costs.

Getac also plans to build an assembly plant in Europe, Hwang said, without specifying which European country. Its business model for rugged computers emphasizes direct shipments, and it has installed assembly lines in the US, he said.

Hwang said the company has acquired new orders placed by clients in the logistics sector, with the ordered products set to be shipped in the second half of this year. It also supplies products to police, military, and commercial sectors.

With the automotive industry warming up, Getac has received stable orders for vehicle parts at its factories in Vietnam and China's Changshu city. Component shortages have largely improved except for certain chips and parts, he said, expecting the company's automotive parts sales to return to pre-COVID level as in 2019.

The company has strived to resume full operations in May after its capacity utilization last month dropped to 60% due to lockdowns in Chinese cities. Its goal of annual revenue growth by 8-12% this year might be impacted by 3-5%, Hwang said, hoping to make up for delays in the following quarters.